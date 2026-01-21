Aircraft Engine Blade Research Report 2026: $24.92 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Engine Blade Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The aircraft engine blade market has witnessed notable growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. Valued at $17.52 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $18.84 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of precision-engineered blade airfoils for engine efficiency, early development of shrouds and platforms for turbine integrity, demand for durable trailing edges to withstand extreme loads, and the expansion of commercial aviation. Advanced alloys and casting techniques are further enhancing turbine blade manufacturing.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $24.92 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by a rising demand for lightweight, high-temperature-resistant materials enhancing fuel efficiency and engine performance, the adoption of additive manufacturing for complex geometries, increased aircraft production and fleet upgrades necessitating advanced turbine blades, and technological advancements enabling improved cooling designs for higher operating temperatures.

Key trends include the growing utilization of advanced airfoil designs, high-temperature-resistant materials, multi-stage compressor and turbine blades, precision casting, and a focus on lightweight composite blade development.

The increasing demand for cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft continues to drive the market, as these aircraft are designed to reduce operating costs and enhance environmental sustainability. For example, Boeing projects a global demand for 42,595 new commercial aircraft by 2042, with airlines replacing current fleets with newer models. This surge in demand is expected to propel the aircraft engine blade market.

Leading companies like Rostec and Safran are innovating with advanced heat-resistant alloys and strategic acquisitions. Rostec's February 2024 launch of PD-8 engine blades, developed with advanced alloys, underscores significant advancements in Russian aircraft technology, potentially influencing future gas turbine engines. Safran's acquisition of Collins Aerospace's flight control and actuation business for $1.8 billion reinforces its leadership in next-generation aircraft platforms.

Notable market players include CFM International, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, MTU Aero Engines AG, and more, spanning across regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for titanium, nickel alloys, and composites essential for blade production, influencing OEM and aftermarket supply chains. Despite these challenges, tariffs are fostering localized production and investments in forging and casting capabilities, potentially enhancing regional competitiveness.

The aircraft engine blade market research report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, trends, regional shares, and competitor analysis, offering a detailed perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios. The report will be updated to reflect the latest developments, revised forecasts, and strategies for navigating the dynamic global landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Blade Type: Compressor, Turbine, Fan

By Blade Size: 0-20, 21-40, 41-60

By Material: Titanium, Nickel Alloy, Composites, Others

By Aircraft Type: Commercial, General Aviation, Regional, Military

By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

Compressor Blades: Low, High-Pressure

Turbine Blades: High, Low-Pressure

Fan Blades: Front, Rear

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

CFM International

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

Albany International Corporation

Doncasters Group Limited

Safran S.A.

Farinia S.A.

RTX Corporation

AeroEdge Co. Ltd.

GKN Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Alcoa Corporation

Hi-Tek Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

Aviadvigatel OJSC

PowerJet Engineering LLP

Textron Inc.

Pratt & Whitney

Perm Engine Corporation

Omsk Engine Design Bureau

Aviastar-SP JSC

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Avio Aero

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

Liebherr Group

