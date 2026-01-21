Aircraft Landing Gear Research Report 2026: $23.78 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Landing Gear Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft landing gear market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue expanding. In 2025, the market size was valued at $15.81 billion and is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key drivers include the increasing demand for commercial and cargo aircraft, modernization of military fleets, and advancements in hydraulic and energy absorption technologies.

As the industry embraces next-generation aircraft, key trends include the integration of smart sensors for predictive maintenance, the use of lightweight composite materials, and the transition from conventional hydraulic systems to electric actuation systems. This evolution aligns with the global trend towards aircraft electrification.

Several industry leaders are pioneering the use of 3D printing to manufacture landing gear components. Notably, Wuhan Tianyu Intelligent Manufacturing Co., in collaboration with Huazhong University of Science and Technology, has introduced the first 3D-printed aircraft landing gear, showcasing the potential for complex geometries and reduced weight.

The strategic acquisition of Britten-Norman Aerospace by 4D Capital Partners highlights the expanding focus on enhancing production capabilities within the industry. This acquisition aims to strengthen UK manufacturing operations and support the development of innovative aircraft variants, including hydrogen-powered models.

The aircraft landing gear market is dominated by major players such as Safran S.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corporation, among others. These companies are capitalizing on the growing demand for durable, efficient, and cost-effective landing gear solutions.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region due to increased production activities and regional fleet expansion. The market covers key economies including the USA, Canada, China, India, and the UK.

In addition to technological advancements, global trade policies, including tariffs on aerospace materials, are influencing market dynamics. While such tariffs have increased production costs, they also drive the localization of manufacturing and the search for more efficient materials.

The aircraft landing gear market report provides comprehensive insights into industry trends, market statistics, and strategies for navigating the evolving global landscape. The report includes detailed analysis of market segments, competitor shares, and opportunities for growth, offering essential information for stakeholders at all levels.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Gear Types: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear; Aircraft Types: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing; End Users: OEM, Aftermarket.

Gear Types: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear; Aircraft Types: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing; End Users: OEM, Aftermarket. Subsegments: Main Landing Gear: Tricycle Gear, Tailwheel Gear; Nose Landing Gear: Single Wheel, Dual Wheel.

Main Landing Gear: Tricycle Gear, Tailwheel Gear; Nose Landing Gear: Single Wheel, Dual Wheel. Key Companies Mentioned: Safran S.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc., Melrose Industries, Parker Hannifin, Triumph Group, Liebherr-International, Sumitomo Precision, AAR Corp., Eaton Corporation, and more.

