Main Landing Gears Research Report 2026: $7.31 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The main landing gears market is experiencing robust growth, driven by advances in aviation technology and increasing air travel demand. From $5.58 billion in 2025, the market is poised to reach $5.9 billion in 2026, showing a strong CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to the expanding commercial aviation fleet post-2010, the adoption of lightweight and composite materials in landing gear design, increased aircraft deliveries by major manufacturers, advancements in landing gear shock absorption systems, and a rise in aftermarket maintenance and overhaul activities.

The market's upward trajectory continues with expectations to hit $7.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth will be propelled by the adoption of advanced materials such as carbon composites and titanium alloys, an increase in aircraft deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region, development of predictive maintenance technologies, and rising demand for next-generation braking systems. Enhanced automation in landing gear systems and integration with aircraft health monitoring systems also play a crucial role. Key trends include using lightweight composite materials, advanced brake system integration with fly-by-wire controls, predictive maintenance leveraging sensor-enabled systems, and modular designs for rapid configuration changes.

The surge in air travel significantly drives the growth of the main landing gear market. As globalization fosters worldwide connectivity and economic integration, the need for fast, efficient cross-border transportation has grown. This increase in air travel boosts confidence in aircraft safety, performance, and reliability, subsequently driving up market demand. Notably, according to the International Air Transport Association, air travel traffic saw a 36.9% rise in 2023 compared to the previous year, with December 2023 showing a 25.3% increase from December 2022.

Leading industry players are focusing on technological advancements such as reinforced main landing gear for improved aircraft performance and safety. For instance, UAVOS Inc. launched an upgraded main landing gear in September 2023, engineered for heavy-lift fixed-wing aircraft utilizing advanced prepreg composite materials. This innovation significantly boosts strength while reducing weight by 50% compared to steel alternatives, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency of UAVOS's platforms.

Additionally, in June 2025, Safran Landing Systems extended a long-term collaborative agreement with Revima Group to enhance global landing gear MRO capabilities, targeting advancements for Airbus aircraft. This partnership merges Safran's OEM expertise with Revima's maintenance excellence, aiming at strengthening lifecycle support.

The main landing gears market includes prominent companies like The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2025, while Europe is projected to witness the fastest growth. The market spans across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

The market outlook is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting supply chain efficiencies and costs. However, these challenges have spurred local production and innovation in lightweight materials, along with cost-optimized solutions for domestic manufacturers.

Comprehensive market research reports provide in-depth analyses of market size, regional shares, trends, opportunities, and a complete perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios. The market includes products like main landing gear struts, wheels, brakes, and linkages, with revenues assessed through various economic metrics.

Markets Covered: Types include Fixed and Retractable, with applications spanning Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, and Helicopters. End-users consist of OEMs and Aftermarket.

Subsegments: Fixed Landing Gears include Tricycle Fixed, Tailwheel Fixed, and more. Retractable Landing Gears feature Tricycle Retractable, Tailwheel Retractable, among others.

Leading players include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and more. Geographic focus encompasses 16 countries across Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



