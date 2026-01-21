U.S. Trade Proclamation Reinforces Importance of Domestic Rare Earths Supply Chain

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) recognizes the significance of a U.S. trade proclamation issued on January 14, 2026 to adjust imports of processed critical minerals and their derivative products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The proclamation is aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing strategic vulnerabilities in national defense and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

The proclamation acknowledges that heavy reliance on foreign sources of processed critical minerals, including rare earths and rare earth-derived products such as permanent magnets essential to electronics, defense systems, and clean technology presents a significant national security risk. It outlines measures intended to address these risks through negotiated trade measures and increased domestic production. Further details are publicly available through U.S. Government publications relating to the proclamation issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on January 14, 2026.

This policy direction underscores the strategic importance of developing secure, sovereign sources of critical minerals processing within the United States. American Rare Earths’ December 2025 announcement of producing a mixed rare earth oxide (“MREO”) from its flagship Halleck Creek ore, representing a significant technical milestone, demonstrates the Company’s advancing capability to contribute to U.S. rare earth supply chain resilience, supported by a multi-generational light and heavy rare earths resource.

Producing MREO is a key precursor step needed for downstream separation and value-added rare earth products (i.e. Neodymium-Praseodymium “NdPr”, Dysprosium “Dy” and Terbium “Tb”), which can then be developed into the magnets required to power all important robotics and advanced technology, aligning directly with the U.S. policy objectives to bolster domestic processing capacity and support defense-critical materials independence.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports—predominantly from China—while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project’s untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

