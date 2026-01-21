Aerospace and Defense Propulsion System Research Report 2026: $394.14 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Propulsion System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace and defense propulsion system market has been experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $285.45 billion in 2025 to $304.6 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is driven by advancements in turbojet and turboshaft engine technologies, expansion of military and commercial aviation fleets, and increased funding for propulsion R&D. Notable developments include electric propulsion prototypes and maintenance services expansion for propulsion systems.

Future projections indicate strong growth, reaching $394.14 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.7%. This can be attributed to the rising demand for fuel-efficient propulsion systems, growth in electric and hybrid propulsion adoption, advancements in high-thrust engines, and increased investment in space propulsion technologies. Emerging trends include hypersonic propulsion advancement, reusable systems for cost efficiency, and lightweight materials focus.

Commercial air travel's expansion significantly contributes to this market's growth due to increased disposable incomes enabling more travel. This, in turn, escalates demand for eco-friendly propulsion systems, with airlines expanding capacity while reducing emissions. For instance, US airlines transported 926 million passengers in 2024, a 5.2% increase from 2023. This indicates a significant driver for propulsion system demand.

Leading companies are developing advanced products focusing on electrification of next-gen aircraft. For example, Collins Aerospace developed a solid-state power controller for the Clean Aviation SWITCH project. This component supports hybrid-electric aircraft, aligning with goals to reduce CO? emissions. Additionally, MBDA Systems acquired a 50% stake in Roxel, enhancing solid propulsion technologies to meet global missile demand.

Key industry players include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Pratt & Whitney, Safran S.A., L3Harris Technologies, and others. North America stood as the largest market region in 2025. The report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs influence market conditions, necessitating updated forecasts and strategies. Increasing tariffs affect production costs and supply chain reliability, impacting rocket propulsion and turbine engine segments. To mitigate disruptions, companies are diversifying sourcing strategies and exploring tariff-free trade corridors.

This market research report provides comprehensive statistics, detailed market segments, and insights into trends and opportunities for growth. It offers a complete perspective on the aerospace and defense propulsion system industry, essential for stakeholders to thrive in this field.

The aerospace and defense propulsion system market primarily consists of sales of turboshaft engines, electric propulsion systems, and turbojet engines. Market values are measured at factory gate prices and include related services. Report coverage extends to countries such as China, India, Brazil, France, Germany, and the USA.

Market Characteristics: Examination of key products, services, and brand-level differentiation in the market, alongside innovation and development trends.

Examination of key products, services, and brand-level differentiation in the market, alongside innovation and development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overviews of the value chain, key raw materials, resource needs, and supplier analysis, including competitor lists at each supply chain level.

Overviews of the value chain, key raw materials, resource needs, and supplier analysis, including competitor lists at each supply chain level. Updated Trends and Strategies: Analysis of emerging technological trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI. It presents strategies for leveraging these advancements.

Analysis of emerging technological trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI. It presents strategies for leveraging these advancements. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Discusses key regulatory bodies, government policies, investment flows, and funding trends influencing market growth and innovation.

Discusses key regulatory bodies, government policies, investment flows, and funding trends influencing market growth and innovation. Market Size: Covers historical and forecast market growth and relevant technological advancements impacting future trends.

Covers historical and forecast market growth and relevant technological advancements impacting future trends. TAM Analysis: Evaluation of market potential and growth opportunities.

Evaluation of market potential and growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Uses a quantitative framework assessing growth potential and competitive dynamics with strategic insights.

Uses a quantitative framework assessing growth potential and competitive dynamics with strategic insights. Market Segmentations: Breakdown into sub-markets.

Breakdown into sub-markets. Regional and Country Breakdown: In-depth analysis by geography with comparison of historical and forecast growth metrics.

In-depth analysis by geography with comparison of historical and forecast growth metrics. Competitive Landscape: Insight into the competitive nature, market shares, and leading company analysis, highlighting key financial deals and developments in recent years.

Insight into the competitive nature, market shares, and leading company analysis, highlighting key financial deals and developments in recent years. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation and ranking based on multi-parameter frameworks considering market share, revenue, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered by: Type (Air-Breathing, Non-Air-Breathing), Application (Missiles, Aircraft, Spacecraft, UAVs), End-Use (Commercial, Government and Military).

Type (Air-Breathing, Non-Air-Breathing), Application (Missiles, Aircraft, Spacecraft, UAVs), End-Use (Commercial, Government and Military). Subsegments Include: Diverse propulsion engines like Turbojet, TurboFan, Solid Propellant, Nuclear Thermal, and Electric Propulsion.

Diverse propulsion engines like Turbojet, TurboFan, Solid Propellant, Nuclear Thermal, and Electric Propulsion. Companies Mentioned: Notable aerospace giants like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and SpaceX, among others.

Notable aerospace giants like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and SpaceX, among others. Regions and Countries: Coverage includes major markets such as USA, China, Germany, Japan, and emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Coverage includes major markets such as USA, China, Germany, Japan, and emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Data: Detailed ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure metrics are examined.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $304.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $394.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



