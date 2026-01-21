Brazil Defense Industry Report 2025-2030: Major Procurement and and Defense Programs Featuring Embraer, Taurus Armas, Helibras, and SAAB

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Brazil Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



The Brazilian defense budget totaled $23.5 billion in 2025, having recorded a 2.5% CAGR over the historical period. Brazil experienced sluggish growth and an economic crisis even before the pandemic, which-along with structural fiscal problems and a significant currency devaluation-led to cuts during the historical period. As the economy steadily recovers, a larger share of funding is expected to be allocated to defense during the forecast period. The defense budget is projected to rise from $25.1 billion in 2026 to $27.2 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 2%.



With no major external threats, defense spending will likely be driven by internal security needs, including the procurement of equipment to combat drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and organized crime. Major modernization programs intended to boost the armed forces' capabilities are also expected to support higher spending. Key projects-such as the Brazilian Gripen program, the VBTP-MR Guarani project, and the submarine development program-are unlikely to be scaled back because they are already at advanced stages of production.



Modernization of equipment, development of indegenous defense industry, and contribution to regional counter insurgency and counter terrorism initiatives are anticipated to fuel defense expenditure

Strong US presence and Stringent offset regulations inhibit market entry

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Embraer SA

Taurus Armas SA

Helibras

SaaB

