Malaysia Defense Industry Report 2025: Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2016-2030

The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



In 2025, the Malaysian government allocated $4.8 billion to its total defense budget, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for 2021-25. The defense budget is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 8.2% during 2026-30, reaching $7.2 billion by 2030. The acquisition budget is valued at $1.4 billion in 2025 and is forecast to rise to $2.5 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. Concurrently, RDT&E funding stood at $13 million in 2025 and is expected to increase to $27 million by 2030.



Over the historic period (2021-25), Malaysia's total defense spending amounted to $20.5 billion; over the forecast period (2026-30), it is expected to total $31.1 billion. Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in his budget speech that the significant increase in development spending is intended to improve the readiness of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).



Drivers of Defense expenditure include Military modernization, and Uncertain security environment.

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of AW149, FA-50, Maharaja Lela-class littoral combat ships (LCS)

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

