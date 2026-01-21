Evermore Pet Food Announces Industry-First Humanely Hatched™ Egg Commitment

Olivebridge, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evermore Pet Food, a pioneer in gently cooked, human-grade dog food, today announced a groundbreaking advancement for animal welfare in animal nutrition: a total transition to in-ovo sexed eggs by the end of 2026. This milestone makes Evermore the first U.S. pet food brand to eliminate male chick culling from its supply chain, setting a new ethical standard for the entire industry.

NestFresh Humanely Hatched™ Eggs

By specifically sourcing NestFresh’s Humanely Hatched™ eggs, Evermore ensures that its Certified Humane™ pastured eggs now meet the highest welfare standards from the very start of the bird's life. Innovative technology identifies the sex of an embryo before hatching, providing a humane alternative to the conventional practice of culling male chicks, an industry reality that costs an estimated 300 million lives every year in the U.S. alone.

“Evermore Pet Food continues to set the standard for animal welfare in pet nutrition. By incorporating pasture-raised eggs, and now becoming the first to use NestFresh Humanely Hatched™ eggs, Evermore is raising the bar for ingredient sourcing in the industry. Their commitment reflects a core belief we deeply share: the same care we bring to the food on our own tables should extend to the food we provide for our pets. We’re proud to partner with Evermore in this vision and hope their leadership inspires more companies to embrace these higher standards across all products that use eggs."

- Franklin To, Director of Sales and Revenue, NestFresh

This latest initiative builds on Evermore’s track record of industry-leading animal welfare accomplishments, including being the first pet food company to meet 100 percent of the Better Chicken Commitment standards and to source Global Animal Partnership Step 4 pasture-raised, slow-growth chicken. Healthier breeds are an essential determinant of a chicken’s overall well-being.

“Animal welfare has guided every sourcing decision since day one,” says Evermore co-founder Alison Blumberg. “Transitioning to in-ovo sexed eggs is a critical next step in creating food that reflects our deepest values of compassion, responsibility, and a belief that better food for pets starts with better treatment of animals.”

Evermore was among the first companies to join the ASPCA’s Pet Food Progress initiative, a coalition of pet food and treat manufacturers committed to using their purchasing power to support higher-welfare farms.

“With in-ovo sexing technology now available in the U.S., any company using egg ingredients has a responsibility to remove the practice of culling male chicks from their supply chain. We are grateful that Evermore Pet Food is leading the way in the pet food sector and know that animal-loving pet owners will share in the celebration of this more compassionate choice.”

- Nancy Roulston, Senior Director of Corporate Policy and Animal Science, Farm Animal Welfare, ASPCA

For more information about Evermore Pet Food and its commitment to animal welfare, visit evermorepetfood.com.

About Evermore Pet Food

Evermore is an independent, women-owned company that has been making ethically sourced, gently cooked food for dogs since 2009. Founders Alison and Hanna believe we should feed our pets the way we should feed ourselves. They are dedicated to providing dogs with healthy, delicious meals made from human-grade, whole-food ingredients cooked in a USDA kitchen. In 2011, the founders demonstrated their confidence in their products by eating their own dog food for an entire month. Learn more at www.evermorepetfood.com.

About NestFresh Humanely Hatched™

Humanely Hatched™ is NestFresh’s proprietary brand of eggs sourced exclusively from hens hatched through advanced in-ovo technology. This innovation eliminates the need to incubate male eggs only for the chicks to be euthanized at birth, representing a significant advancement in animal welfare from the earliest stage of life. The program is independently verified by Humane Farm Animal Care under its Certified Humane standards and reflects NestFresh’s ongoing commitment to pioneering ethical, humane practices in egg production.

NestFresh Humanely Hatched™ Chicks

