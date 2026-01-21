Vishay Intertechnology 100 V Gen 2 TMBS® Rectifier Modules Deliver Forward Voltage Drop Down to 0.83 V in SOT-227 Package

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new 100 V Gen 2 Trench MOS Barrier Schottky (TMBS®) rectifier modules in the compact, fully insulated SOT-227 package. Optimized for power conversion in industrial applications, the devices offer best-in-class forward voltage drop down to 0.83 V to reduce conduction losses.

The Vishay Semiconductors rectifier modules released today consist of the dual-diode 100 A VS-QA100FA10, 200 A VS-QA200FA10, and 400 A VS-QA400FA10 in parallel configurations, and the 150 A single phase bridge VS-QA150BA10. With their industry-standard SOT-227 package, the devices can be used as drop-in replacements for competing solutions to increase efficiency.

The modules combine their ultra low forward voltage drop and high current ratings with negligible Q rr and high temperature operation to +150 °C. The devices are intended for high frequency converters and power supplies in welding and industrial SMPS applications, 48 V battery-powered light vehicles, and telecom equipment, and provide blocking diodes for large battery systems.

The VS-QA100FA10, VS-QA150BA10, VS-QA200FA10, and VS-QA400FA10 are RoHS-compliant and UL-approved in accordance with file E78996.

Device Specification Table:

Part # I F(AV) / I O (A) V R / V RRM (V) V FM (V) Configuration VS-QA100FA10 100 per module 100 0.83 Two separate diodes, parallel VS-QA150BA10 150 100 0.87 Single phase bridge VS-QA200FA10 200 per module 100 0.83 Two separate diodes, parallel VS-QA400FA10 400 per module 100 0.87 Two separate diodes, parallel

Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifier modules are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. TMBS is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

