BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (Nasdaq – NATH), Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LSTA), Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - SNCY), Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - VTYX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (Nasdaq – NATH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Nathan’s Famous will be acquired by Smithfield Foods, Inc. (“Smithfield Foods”) (Nasdaq - SFD) for $102.00 per share in cash, which represents an enterprise value of approximately $450 million. The investigation concerns whether Nathan’s Famous Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $118.50 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nathans-famous-inc-nasdaq-nath/.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LSTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lisata Therapeutics will be acquired by Kuva Labs, Inc. (“Kuva”) for $4.00 per share in cash plus two non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs), payable as follows: (1) $1.00 per share, in cash, within 12 months of the date on which rights to certepetide in the Greater China region revert to Lisata from Qilu Pharmaceutical; and (2) $1.00 per share, in cash, upon the filing of an NDA or similar registration document by Kuva for approval to commercialize certepetide in any indication in any jurisdiction. The investigation concerns whether the Lisata Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lisata-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-lsta/.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – SNCY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sun Country Airlines will be acquired by for 0.1557 shares of Allegiant common stock and $4.10 in cash for each Sun Country share owned, an implied value of $18.89 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sun Country Airlines Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sun-country-airlines-holdings-inc-nasdaq-sncy/.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – VTYX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Ventyx will be acquired by for $14.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction (equal to an aggregate equity value of approximately $1.2 billion). The investigation concerns whether the Ventyx Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ventyx-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-vtyx/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.