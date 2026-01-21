Vietnam Automotive Diesel Engine Import Guide 2025

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Automotive Diesel Engine Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global automotive diesel engine manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Automotive Diesel Engine Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese automotive diesel engine industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign-funded plastic product manufacturers, auto parts manufacturers and distributors. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Automotive Diesel Engine Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide global diesel engine manufacturers and supporting companies with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



Vietnam's automotive diesel engine industry is closely tied to the development of its automotive industry, with diesel power systems dominating commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment. Vietnam's economic growth, infrastructure development, and rising demand for logistics and transportation are driving increased demand for diesel engines.



Vietnam lacks a large-scale diesel engine production system, and local companies are mainly concentrated in the fields of diesel engine assembly, parts manufacturing and after-market maintenance.



Vietnam's diesel engine demand mainly comes from commercial transport vehicles, engineering and construction machinery, agricultural and rural machinery and other fields.



Vietnam's automotive diesel engine industry is currently undergoing a phase of simultaneous technology introduction and market expansion. Local manufacturing capacity is limited, but demand is stable and growth potential is clear.



With the continued growth of infrastructure investment and the transportation industry, diesel engines are expected to remain an important power source for Vietnam's transportation and engineering equipment in the next 10 years.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's manufacturing and transportation logistics sectors have expanded rapidly over the past few years, significantly increasing demand for high-performance diesel engines and engine parts in vehicle and machine manufacturing. Meanwhile, Vietnam's low domestic production rate for complete engines and high-end parts has led to a significant reliance on imports for complete engines and core components. This has created opportunities for foreign investment in engine assembly and parts manufacturing.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the automotive diesel engine industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for automotive diesel engine in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst, Vietnam's automotive industry has maintained steady growth in recent years, particularly in the commercial vehicle, construction machinery, and transport vehicle sectors, with demand for diesel engines continuing to grow. However, due to limited local production capacity, Vietnam relies heavily on imported diesel engines. At the same time, Vietnam has many international automobile brand manufacturers and is also somewhat dependent on imports of diesel engines.



Vietnam's automotive diesel engine imports continue to increase, with imports growing rapidly. According to the analyst statistics, in 2024, a total of about 62 importers in Vietnam imported automotive diesel engines, totaling US$350 million. According to the analyst analysis, Vietnam's cumulative import value of automotive diesel engines reached US$241 million from January to August 2025, an increase of over 60% compared to the same period in

China, South Korea, Japan, and India were the top four import sources for Vietnam's automotive diesel engines, accounting for approximately 41%, 31%, 16%, and 9% of Vietnam's total import value, respectively. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's automotive diesel engine imports will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the rapid development of its domestic automotive manufacturing industry.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including covers vehicle manufacturers, auto parts assembly plants, dealers and service companies.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Wide Range of Applications:



Applicable to automotive diesel engine manufacturers, auto parts exporters, professional traders and auto parts dealers.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's automotive diesel engine industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Thaco Lorry Assembly & Manufacturing Company Limited

Isuzu Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Ford Vietnam Limited

