To help global nut manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Nut Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Nut industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including construction contractors, international traders, auto parts suppliers, machinery manufacturers, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Nut Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide nut exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



Vietnam's nut (industrial fastener) industry has shown a rapid growth trend in recent years, mainly due to the booming manufacturing, construction and automobile industries.



With the increase in automobile production, the demand for high-performance fasteners continues to rise. Infrastructure construction and real estate development also drive demand for fasteners. At the same time, the demand for high-quality fasteners in high-end equipment and electronic products continues to grow.



Vietnam's domestic fastener production capacity has gradually increased, but it still relies on imports to meet market demand. In the field of high-end fasteners, Vietnam still faces challenges in technology and quality control.



The overall demand for nuts in Vietnam is characterized by steady growth in scale, wide industry applications, and a gradual shift in demand structure towards high-end products.



In the future, Vietnam's nuts (industrial fasteners) market will be expected to continue to grow, especially driven by the automotive, construction and electronics industries.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's nut (industrial fastener) industry has attracted a lot of foreign attention in recent years. The reason is that Vietnam's manufacturing, automobile, construction and electronics industries are expanding rapidly. The demand for fasteners in these downstream industries continues to rise, driving the growth of the entire industry. The scale and growth expectations of Vietnam's nut industry show long-term investment value. Although Vietnam's local supply chain is gradually maturing, it still relies on imports for high-end fasteners, which also provides an important entry opportunity for foreign companies.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the nut industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Nut in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, nuts, as an important component of fasteners, are widely used in construction, machinery and equipment, automobile manufacturing, electronic appliances, transportation and other fields. In recent years, Vietnam's manufacturing industry and infrastructure construction have developed rapidly. However, the local production capacity of high-quality nuts is limited, the country is highly dependent on imports.



Vietnam's Nut imports continue to increase, with China being the largest source of imports. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 5,000 importers in Vietnam imported Nut in 2024, totaling US$118 million. From January to August 2025, Vietnam's cumulative nut imports reached US$112 million, an increase of approximately 45% over the same period in

China, South Korea, and Japan are the top three sources of nut imports to Vietnam. China holds a significant share of the supply of low- and mid-end nuts, while Japan and South Korea primarily supply high-end precision nuts. The analyst predicts that as Vietnam's industrialization accelerates, the scale of nut imports will be expected to maintain steady growth in the future.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including construction contractors, international traders, auto parts suppliers, machinery manufacturers, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's nut industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



