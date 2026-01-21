Vietnam ABS Resin Import Guide 2025: Opportunities for Global Suppliers Due to Weak Local Production Capacity and Strong Demand

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam ABS Resin Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global ABS resin manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam ABS Resin Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese ABS resin industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign-funded plastic product manufacturers, auto parts manufacturers and distributors. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam ABS Resin Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide ABS resin exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



ABS resin is a key raw material for Vietnam's plastics processing industry and is widely used in the manufacturing of home appliances, electronics, automobiles, building materials, and daily necessities. Due to the country's weak petrochemical industry, Vietnam has long relied on imports for ABS resin.



Vietnam's local ABS production capacity is limited. Currently, the country's major plastic raw material production is concentrated in the southern petrochemical region and some foreign-funded chemical parks.



Vietnam's ABS demand is mainly concentrated in the fields of electronic and electrical manufacturing, automobile and motorcycle parts, building materials and daily necessities, and other industrial uses.



ABS resin demand is driven by Vietnam's manufacturing expansion, domestic consumption upgrades and foreign investment in electronics assembly.



In the future, Vietnam's ABS resin market is expected to continue to grow, benefiting from the inflow of foreign investment in manufacturing, the expansion of the electronics and automotive industries, and consumption upgrades.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's manufacturing industry (particularly electronics, home appliances, and auto parts) has expanded rapidly over the past decade, with the continued establishment of foreign-funded contract manufacturing and complete machine factories, driving strong demand for engineering plastics (including ABS resin).

At the same time, Vietnam's domestic petrochemical and polymerization chains are still incomplete, and ABS supply is heavily dependent on imports, creating opportunities for local polymerization, modification, and downstream processing. In recent years, the government has promoted the development of industrial and chemical parks to attract high-quality manufacturing and chemical investment, creating policy and site opportunities for ABS-related processing and upstream and downstream integrated projects.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the ABS resin industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for ABS resin in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst, ABS resin, a general-purpose engineering plastic, is widely used in home appliances, electronics, automobiles, packaging, and construction. Vietnam's rapidly developing manufacturing industry, particularly in the home appliance and electronics clusters, has significantly increased demand for ABS. However, due to insufficient local production capacity, imports have become the primary source of supply.



Vietnam's ABS resin imports continue to increase, with China being the largest source of imports. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 1,100 buyers in Vietnam imported ABS resin in 2024, totaling US$496 million. According to the analyst analysis, Vietnam's cumulative ABS resin imports from January to August 2025 reached US$301 million, a 41% increase compared to the same period in

China is Vietnam's largest source of ABS resin imports, accounting for approximately 44% of total imports. South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand follow closely behind, accounting for approximately 21%, 20%, 9%, 3%, and 2% of Vietnam's total imports, respectively. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's ABS resin imports will be expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the rapid development of Vietnam's manufacturing industry and the accelerated shift of global manufacturing to Vietnam.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including plastic product manufacturers, electronic and electrical parts processing companies, and automobile and home appliance parts suppliers.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Wide Range of Applications:



Applicable to ABS resin producers, traders, plastic product manufacturers and other investment institutions.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's ABS resin industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Inabata Viet Nam Company Limitted

Sik (Viet Nam) Company Limited.

Honda Trading Viet Nam Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz0w0n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.