Vietnam Anthracite Import Guide 2025: Rising Demand from Power, Metallurgy, and Chemical Industries Due to Limited Domestic Production and High Import Dependence

To help global anthracite manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Anthracite Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Anthracite industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including steel manufacturers, international traders, chemical companies, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Anthracite Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide anthracite exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



Vietnam's thermal power grid connection rate is still very high, and many thermal power units require relatively stable calorific value and low ash, low sulfur fuel; high carbon, low volatile anthracite is preferentially used in some units or mixed coal.



Anthracite also has solid demand in chemical applications such as metal smelting, as a reducing agent, in carbon making (electrodes, coking substitutes), and in the production of activated carbon, calcium chloride or carbon electrodes.



Vietnam's domestic high-quality anthracite reserves are relatively concentrated and the amount that can be mined is limited, which means that Vietnam will have to rely on imports to make up for the gaps in certain grades or quantities in its total coal demand in the long term.



Vietnam's coal imports have increased significantly in recent years to meet the needs of power generation and industrial expansion. Manufacturing, metallurgy, and some thermal power plants have a stronger demand for anthracite with low sulfur, high fixed carbon, and low ash content.



Anthracite demand is expected to continue to grow in the short term, driven by growth in industrial and power generation demand, and imports are expected to continue to rise to fill the domestic supply gap.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam is an important coal consumer in Southeast Asia, but due to domestic production capacity and quality layout, part of the coal shortage needs to be filled by imports. At the same time, the country's rigid demand for stable fuel during the stage of energy and industrial expansion (especially power generation, metallurgy, chemicals, and building materials) means that anthracite still has market space in the foreseeable short and medium term, which provides new opportunities for foreign investment.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the anthracite industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Anthracite in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, anthracite, a high-quality coal with high carbon content and low volatility, is widely used in the power, metallurgy, chemical, and building materials industries. Due to Vietnam's limited domestic coal resources and the high demand for high-quality anthracite in some industries, imports have steadily increased in recent years.



Vietnam's Anthracite imports continue to increase, with rapid growth.. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 47 importers in Vietnam imported Anthracite in 2024, totaling US$472 million, a 3% year-on-year increase. According to the analyst analysis, Russia, Laos, Australia, and South Africa were Vietnam's top four sources of bituminous coal imports in 2024, accounting for approximately 41%, 27%, 23%, and 8% of total imports, respectively. From January to August 2025, Vietnam's cumulative anthracite imports reached $365 million, a year-on-year increase of over 50%.



Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including steel manufacturers, international traders, chemical companies, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's anthracite industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company

Hoanh Son Group Joint Stock Company

Coal Vietnam Company Limited

