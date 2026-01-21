Vietnam Polyethylene (PE) Import Guide 2025: Foreign Investors Benefit from Favorable Policies, Low Labor Costs, and Strategic Location

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Polyethylene (PE) Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global polyethylene (PE) manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Polyethylene (PE) Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Polyethylene (PE) industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign-funded plastic processors, packaging material processors, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Polyethylene (PE) Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide polyethylene (PE) exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



Polyethylene (PE) is an important basic raw material for Vietnam's plastic processing industry and is widely used in packaging, films, pipes, cable sheathing, household items and building materials.



In recent years, driven by the growth of manufacturing, the expansion of the consumer goods market and the development of export-oriented industries, Vietnam's polyethylene market has continued to grow, with a high degree of dependence on imports, and the industrial chain showing the characteristics of "high consumption and low self-sufficiency".



Vietnam's domestic polyethylene production capacity is relatively limited, primarily concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, and the southern coastal industrial zones. Due to insufficient upstream ethylene feedstock supply, local production is limited, and some companies still rely on imported ethylene or intermediates.



Vietnam's polyethylene consumption market is primarily concentrated in the packaging, film, and household plastics sectors. Demand for polyethylene continues to grow steadily in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and beverage, agricultural film, and construction sectors. In particular, the expansion of e-commerce and retail packaging demand has led to a significant increase in the consumption of film-grade LLDPE and LDPE.



In the next 5-10 years, the industry will still have great investment potential in capacity construction, foreign investment cooperation and green material innovation.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's polyethylene market has long exhibited a "high demand, low production capacity" landscape, providing a favorable entry point for foreign investment. Continued expansion in market demand, clear industrial policy support, and gradually improving infrastructure make it a highly promising investment destination in Southeast Asia.

With the commissioning of large-scale petrochemical projects and the strengthening trend toward green manufacturing, foreign investors in Vietnam will have diverse opportunities to participate in this rapidly growing market through joint ventures, technology licensing, and distribution center investments, achieving synergistic development across raw material supply, processing, manufacturing, and regional trade.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the polyethylene (PE) industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Polyethylene (PE) in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, polyethylene (PE) is one of the world's most widely used synthetic resins, widely used in packaging films, pipes, wire and cable, household goods, and construction materials. With Vietnam's rapid manufacturing development and expanding consumer market, demand for PE has maintained steady growth. However, due to limited local production capacity, imports have become the primary supply source.



Vietnam's Polyethylene (PE) imports continue to increase, with China being the largest source of imports. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 1,200 importers in Vietnam imported Polyethylene (PE) in 2024, totaling US$1.384 billion. According to the analyst analysis, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are Vietnam's primary sources of polyethylene imports, collectively accounting for over 55% of Vietnam's total import value. From January to August 2025, Vietnam's cumulative polyethylene imports reached approximately $666 million, an increase of approximately 9% over the same period in 2024.



Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign-funded plastic processors, packaging material processors, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's polyethylene (PE) industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Stavian Chemical Joint Stock Company

Tan Phong Packing Company Limited.

Bellinturf Industrial (Vietnam) Company Limited

