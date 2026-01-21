Vietnam Polypropylene (PP) Import Guide 2025: Soaring Demand Due to Manufacturing and Packaging Growth Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Foreign Manufacturers and Investors

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Polypropylene (PP) Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global polypropylene (PP) manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Polypropylene (PP) Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Polypropylene (PP) industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign plastic manufacturers, packaging material processors and distributors, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Polypropylene (PP) Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide polypropylene (PP) exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview

Polypropylene is widely used in packaging, home appliances, automotive parts, fibers, home furnishings and medical industries due to its good mechanical properties, heat resistance and recyclability.



In recent years, driven by manufacturing expansion, upgrading of the consumer goods market and foreign-funded petrochemical projects, the scale of Vietnam's polypropylene market has continued to expand, but domestic production capacity is still unable to fully meet the rapidly growing demand, and the country is highly dependent on imports.



Vietnam's polypropylene production primarily relies on domestic refining and olefin projects, primarily concentrated in the southern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Quang Ngai. However, compared to rapidly growing consumer demand, domestic production remains insufficient.



Vietnam's downstream demand for polypropylene is mainly concentrated in the packaging industry, fiber and woven products, automobile and home appliance parts and other fields.



The Vietnam's government has listed the petrochemical and new materials industries as one of its priority development industries and is actively attracting foreign investment.



In the next 5-10 years, the industry will still have great investment potential in capacity construction, foreign investment cooperation and green material innovation.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's polypropylene industry is experiencing steady growth. With the continued expansion of Vietnam's manufacturing, packaging, automotive parts, home appliances, and construction sectors, demand for polypropylene continues to increase. However, local production capacity is insufficient to meet domestic consumption, and Vietnam still needs to import large quantities of PP raw materials annually.

This supply-demand gap provides a promising market opportunity for foreign investment in PP production and processing projects. Furthermore, the Vietnamese government is promoting the localization of the chemical and polymer materials supply chains and actively attracting foreign investment to chemical parks and industrial clusters.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the polypropylene (PP) industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Polypropylene (PP) in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, polypropylene (PP) is one of the most widely used general-purpose plastics globally, widely used in packaging, home appliances, automotive parts, textile fibers, and construction materials. Despite rapid growth in Vietnam's manufacturing industry in recent years, local PP production capacity is limited, leading to a high reliance on imports.



Vietnam's Polypropylene (PP) imports continue to increase, with China being the largest source of imports. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 1,700 importers in Vietnam imported polypropylene in 2024, totaling US$1.126 billion. According to the analyst analysis, China and South Korea have always been the top two sources of polypropylene (PP) imports for Vietnam.

In 2024, Vietnam imported US$365 million and US$290 million of polypropylene from China and South Korea, respectively. From January to August 2025, Vietnam's cumulative polypropylene imports reached approximately US$638 million, an increase of approximately 19% over the same period in China accounted for approximately 40% of total imports, followed by South Korea, Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's polypropylene imports will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the rapid development of Vietnam's manufacturing industry.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including local plastic product manufacturers, traders, foreign plastic manufacturers, packaging material processors and distributors, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP 10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's polypropylene (PP) industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



