Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carcinoid Tumor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carcinoid tumors market is driven by the rising incidence of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), with carcinoid tumors being one of the most common types. These tumors, typically affecting the gastrointestinal tract and lungs, lead to symptoms like flushing, diarrhea, and wheezing. The market is primarily supported by somatostatin analogs which effectively manage symptoms and control tumor growth. Additionally, targeted therapies offer new treatment options for advanced stages. Investigational drugs, currently undergoing clinical trials, are also paving the way for novel treatments. However, challenges like the high cost of treatment, late-stage diagnosis, and limited treatment options for advanced tumors remain as barriers to market growth. Increased awareness and better diagnostic methods are expected to boost market expansion.



Impact

Increasing demand for carcinoid tumor therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global carcinoid tumor market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global carcinoid tumor market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global Carcinoid Tumor market:

Rising Incidence of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs): The increasing prevalence of carcinoid tumors, a subset of neuroendocrine tumors, is a significant driver for market growth. Better diagnostic techniques have led to the earlier detection of these tumors, contributing to an increase in diagnosed cases.

The increasing prevalence of carcinoid tumors, a subset of neuroendocrine tumors, is a significant driver for market growth. Better diagnostic techniques have led to the earlier detection of these tumors, contributing to an increase in diagnosed cases. Advancements in Treatment Options: The availability of FDA-approved therapies like somatostatin analogs and the introduction of new treatments such as targeted therapies and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) are expanding the treatment landscape, improving patient outcomes and driving market growth.

The availability of FDA-approved therapies like somatostatin analogs and the introduction of new treatments such as targeted therapies and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) are expanding the treatment landscape, improving patient outcomes and driving market growth. Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Increased awareness of carcinoid tumors and better diagnostic tools have led to more patients seeking treatment earlier, thus driving demand for effective therapies. Public health campaigns and early screening also contribute to the growing market.

The global carcinoid tumor market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs: Advanced treatments, including PRRT and somatostatin analogs, are expensive, limiting access for patients in low- and middle-income regions, thereby restraining market growth.

Advanced treatments, including PRRT and somatostatin analogs, are expensive, limiting access for patients in low- and middle-income regions, thereby restraining market growth. Side Effects of Current Therapies: Some treatments, especially somatostatin analogs and targeted therapies, can cause side effects such as gastrointestinal issues and hormonal imbalances, limiting patient adherence to long-term therapy.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides insights into emerging therapies and treatment gaps in the carcinoid tumor market, enabling organizations to prioritize research, develop innovative therapies, and improve existing treatment options. By understanding the latest advancements and unmet needs, companies can drive product innovation to better meet patient demands.



Competitive Strategy: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market players, helping organizations assess competitive dynamics, identify strategic opportunities, and refine pricing and market entry strategies. This allows companies to enhance their market share and stay ahead of industry trends.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global carcinoid tumors market is dominated by several key players focused on developing innovative treatments for carcinoid tumors and tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for treating advanced neuroendocrine tumors. Competition in the market is driven by continuous innovation, including targeted therapies and radioligand treatments, alongside regulatory approvals for new drugs. Companies are also focusing on expanding market access, improving diagnostic methods, and enhancing patient care to maintain their competitive edge and meet the increasing demand for effective treatments.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Novartis, AG

Cipla

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Exelixis

RayzeBio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dsm1r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.