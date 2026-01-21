Revolutionizing Manufacturing: High-Pressure Die Casting Market to Reach USD 97.88 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Parts Die Casting Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market is projected to grow from USD 68.46 Billion in 2025 to USD 97.88 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.14%. This manufacturing process involves injecting molten metal, usually magnesium or aluminum, into reusable steel molds under high pressure to fabricate precise, high-integrity components like transmission housings, engine blocks, and structural chassis parts. The market is largely driven by the automotive industry's push for vehicle lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and extend electric vehicle range, as well as the production efficiencies achieved by consolidating multiple parts into single die-cast components; however, the high capital investment required for specialized machinery and tooling creates a significant barrier to entry that may hinder market expansion.

According to the China Foundry Association, the automotive sector remained the primary consumer of cast components in 2025, representing 29.7% of the total 50.75 million tons of casting output produced in China the previous year. This significant volume highlights the automotive supply chain's critical reliance on casting technologies to satisfy mass production requirements.

Market Drivers

The transition toward integrated die casting for complex single-piece components is fundamentally transforming the manufacturing landscape, with manufacturers increasingly adopting high-pressure "gigacasting" technologies to replace multiple welded assemblies with singular, high-integrity aluminum structures. This innovation significantly enhances structural rigidity while reducing vehicle weight and assembly time, enabling supply chain consolidation and drastically lowering production costs; for example, during the 'Xiaomi EV Technology Launch' in December 2023, Xiaomi Corporation unveiled its proprietary T9100 die casting cluster, which successfully merged 72 distinct stamped and welded rear underbody components into a single die-cast part, demonstrating that mega-casting is becoming essential for competitive automotive production.

Simultaneously, the rapid growth of electric vehicle manufacturing serves as a major catalyst for market volume, as automakers seek lightweight aluminum and magnesium die-cast parts, such as e-motor casings and battery housings, to offset the heavy weight of battery packs. As noted in the International Energy Agency's 'Global EV Outlook 2024' released in April 2024, global electric car sales reached nearly 14 million in 2023, indicating a strong trajectory for casting component orders; this demand surge is reflected in the financial results of major suppliers, such as Nemak, which reported full-year revenues of US$5.0 billion in its 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Report' from February 2024, driven significantly by the adoption of its structural and e-mobility applications.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital investment needed for specialized tooling and machinery acts as a primary constraint on the growth of the Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market. Manufacturers are required to commit significant financial resources to acquire high-pressure die casting units and precision molds prior to securing guaranteed revenue streams, creating a high barrier to entry that discourages potential newcomers and forces existing players to operate with extreme financial caution, often delaying expansion plans.

The need for massive throughput to amortize these heavy fixed costs compels the industry to rely on high-volume consistency, making it susceptible to economic fluctuations and allowing only well-capitalized entities to sustain operations. Data from the Japan Die Casting Association indicates that the total annual production of die castings reached 906,801 tons in 2024, a volume that demonstrates the immense operational scale required to justify initial expenditures, effectively restricting market participation to established manufacturers with deep financial reserves.

Market Trends

The development and standardization of recycled "secondary" aluminum alloys is emerging as a crucial trend as the industry increasingly focuses on circular economy principles to reduce production carbon footprints. Manufacturers are implementing closed-loop recycling systems that enable the direct reuse of scrap material and the integration of high-quality secondary alloys into structural components without compromising mechanical integrity, a shift that mitigates raw material price volatility and aligns with global emission regulations; for instance, Georg Fischer's 'Sustainability Report 2023' from April 2024 noted that its casting division recycled 86% of waste generated at global production sites the previous year, highlighting the viability of these circular strategies.

