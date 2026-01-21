Percipience Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percipience, an insurtech data and analytics software provider, is pleased to announce the company has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I compliance, demonstrating that its internal controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality are properly designed and implemented.

The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is one of the most widely recognized standards for evaluating how organizations safeguard customer data. A SOC 2 Type I report evaluates the design of a company’s controls at a specific point in time, validating that appropriate policies and procedures are in place to protect sensitive information.

“Security and trust are not optional in insurance—they’re foundational,” said Ajay Kelshiker, co-founder and managing director of Percipience. “Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance reflects the deliberate steps we’ve taken to embed strong security and governance controls into our platform as we scale. Our customers rely on Percipience to handle highly sensitive data, and this milestone reinforces our commitment to protecting that responsibility.”

Percipience’s SOC 2 Type I compliance was achieved following an independent audit of the company’s internal controls related to data security, access management, system availability, change management, incident response, and confidentiality. The assessment confirmed that Percipience’s controls are suitably designed to meet the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria.

The company partnered with Thoropass, a compliance automation and audit readiness platform, to streamline the SOC 2 process and support ongoing security governance. Thoropass enabled Percipience to operationalize compliance requirements efficiently while maintaining a strong focus on product innovation and customer outcomes.

SOC 2 compliance is increasingly required by insurance carriers, MGAs, and enterprise partners evaluating third-party vendors. For Percipience, the achievement marks a key milestone in the company’s broader security and risk management roadmap, with plans to pursue continued compliance as the platform and customer base expand.

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.

About Thoropass

Thoropass helps fast-growing companies achieve and maintain compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more through automation, expertise, and audit readiness support. Learn more at www.thoropass.com.

