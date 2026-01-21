Vietnam Polycarbonate (PC) Import Guide 2023-2025: Opportunities Due to Rising Demand in Electronics, Automotive, and Construction Sectors, with Local Production Limited

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Polycarbonate (PC) Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global polycarbonate (PC) manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Polycarbonate (PC) Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Polycarbonate (PC) industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including local manufacturers, traders, foreign or joint venture manufacturers, international distributors, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Polycarbonate (PC) Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide polycarbonate (PC) exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



Polycarbonate is a high-performance engineering plastic with high strength, good transparency and heat resistance. It is widely used in electronic appliances, automotive parts, building materials, optical products and home appliance manufacturing.



With the rapid development of Vietnam's electronics, automobile, and home appliance industries, Vietnam's demand for PC resin continues to rise. Vietnam has become one of the fastest-growing polycarbonate consumption markets in Southeast Asia.



Vietnam currently lacks large-scale PC raw material production facilities, relying primarily on imports. Domestic companies primarily focus on modified plastics, injection molding, and extrusion processing, lacking upstream production capacity for key raw materials such as bisphenol A (BPA) and phosgene.



Vietnam's PC processing companies are primarily concentrated in manufacturing hubs such as Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong. These companies primarily produce PC lampshades, electronic housings, automotive parts, and optical disc materials.



Vietnam's polycarbonate industry is still in its growth stage. The upstream of the industrial chain relies on imports, but the downstream processing and application markets are growing rapidly.



The development of the electronics, electrical appliances, construction and automobile manufacturing industries will continue to drive demand for PCs, and the Vietnamese polycarbonate market is expected to continue to grow in the next 3-5 years.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's manufacturing industry (electronics, home appliances, auto parts and building materials) continues to expand, and the demand for local procurement of high-performance engineering plastics (including PC) has increased significantly. However, the localization level of upstream raw materials and resin production is low, and the market is highly dependent on imports, providing a large number of opportunities for foreign investment.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the Polycarbonate (PC) industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Polycarbonate (PC) in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, polycarbonate (PC) is a high-performance engineering plastic with excellent impact resistance, light transmittance, and dimensional stability. It is widely used in electronic and electrical housings, LED lighting, automotive lamps and components, building materials, optical products, and consumer goods. With the rapid development of Vietnam's electronics, automotive, and construction industries, demand for polycarbonate continues to rise, but local production capacity is limited, and the market relies primarily on imports.



Vietnam's Polycarbonate (PC) imports continue to increase, with China being the largest source of imports. According to the analyst statistics, more than 1,000 importers in Vietnam imported polycarbonate, totaling US$554 million, a year-on-year increase of 35% in According to the analyst analysis, Vietnam's cumulative polycarbonate imports reached US$316 million from January to August

China was Vietnam's largest source of polycarbonate (PC), accounting for approximately 44% of the total. South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan followed closely behind, accounting for approximately 19%, 12%, and 10% of Vietnam's total imports, respectively. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's polycarbonate imports will be expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the rapid development of Vietnam's manufacturing industry and the accelerated shift of global manufacturing to Vietnam.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including local manufacturers, traders, foreign or joint venture manufacturers, international distributors, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP 10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's polycarbonate (PC) industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Lotte Chemical Vietnam Company Limited

Tenma Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam Co. Ltd.

