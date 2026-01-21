Vietnam Bituminous Coal Import Guide Report 2025: With Limited Domestic Production, Vietnam is a Major Importer, Presenting Opportunities for Global Suppliers

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Bituminous Coal Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global bituminous coal manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Bituminous Coal Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Bituminous Coal industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including steel mills, energy traders, power companies, steel mills, chemical plants, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Bituminous Coal Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide bituminous coal exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview



With the rapid growth of thermal power and industrial energy demand, the demand for bituminous coal has increased significantly. Bituminous coal is mainly used for thermal power generation, industrial boilers, cement manufacturing and some metallurgical applications.



Due to the small reserves and low quality of bituminous coal in Vietnam, Vietnam has become one of the major bituminous coal importers in Southeast Asia.



Vietnam has limited exploitable bituminous coal resources, mainly distributed in the Red River Delta and the central and northern regions, but they are deeply buried and have high mining costs.



Vietnam's bituminous coal consumption is primarily driven by the thermal power sector. With continued economic growth and accelerated industrialization, coal demand continues to rise, especially as the power sector continues to dominate the energy mix.



The Vietnamese government plans to gradually reduce the proportion of coal and increase the proportion of renewable energy before 2030, but coal-fired power will remain the main force in the short term.



Vietnam's bituminous coal industry is currently in a stage of high import dependence, demand growth and policy transformation. In the short term, supported by industrialization and electricity demand, the market size is still expanding.



Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's economy continues to grow, and the demand for high-quality bituminous coal in high-energy-consuming industries such as electricity, steel, and cement has steadily increased, ensuring long-term rigid demand in the market. National policies encourage the introduction of modern mining equipment and the application of clean and efficient production methods, which provides foreign capital with opportunities for technological upgrades and differentiated services.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the Bituminous Coal industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Bituminous Coal in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, bituminous coal, a high-calorific value and widely used energy coal, is a key raw material for Vietnam's thermal power and metallurgical industries. In recent years, driven by Vietnam's sustained economic growth and industrialization, electricity demand has surged. Thermal power remains the primary energy source, driving a steady increase in bituminous coal imports. However, due to limited domestic coal production capacity, Vietnam is unable to fully meet market demand, resulting in a high reliance on imports.



Vietnam's Bituminous Coal imports continue to increase, with rapid growth. According to the analyst statistics, approximately 76 importers in Vietnam imported bituminous coal in 2024, totaling US$5.046 billion, a 4% year-on-year increase. According to the analyst analysis, From January to July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative bituminous coal imports reached US$2.811 billion. Australia, Russia, Mozambique, Indonesia, South Africa, and the United States were Vietnam's top five bituminous coal import sources, accounting for approximately 60%, 12%, 9%, 8%, and 6% of the total import value, respectively.



Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:



This directory includes major importers in Vietnam, including steel mills, energy traders, power companies, steel mills, chemical plants, etc.



Detailed Information:



Including basic information of the TOP10 importers, contact information, import quantity, import value, price, import source and main suppliers.



Product Focus:



With data-driven and market-oriented approach, we focus on key industries and conduct in-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand and major sources of supply. Whether you are a foreign trade company, an investment institution, or a practitioner upstream or downstream of the industrial chain, you can quickly find reliable information and practical strategies here.



Efficient Connectivity:



The guide has a clear format and includes Excel data, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global suppliers to efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market.



Market Value:



The guide includes an overview of Vietnam's bituminous coal industry, an overview of the import market, and a brief analysis of market demand trends, helping global suppliers seize the Vietnamese market and opportunities.



Companies Featured

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation

Vinacomin - Coal Import Export Joint Stock Company

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z4zxy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.