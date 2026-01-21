Vietnam Soybean Import Guide Report 2025: Exporters Can Tap Into Expanding Imports Driven by Livestock Industry Growth and Crushing Capacity Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Soybean Import Guide 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



To help global soybean manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, the analyst releases the "Vietnam Soybean Import Guide 2023-2025." The guide provides an overview of the Vietnamese Soybean industry, import market, and import company information for the period.



Importing companies are of various types, including oil processing companies, food processing companies, feed production companies, soybean dealers and professional traders, etc. This guide features the top 10 importing companies, including company profiles, contact information, and important information such as import volume, value, price, import resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025 (including Excel data source).



The publication of the "Vietnam Soybean Import Guide 2023-2025" aims to provide soybean exporters with precise customer acquisition channels, helping them expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently. It also provides valuable decision-making insights for international trading companies and investment institutions, helping them optimize their regional supply chain strategies. This guide will help suppliers stay abreast of Vietnamese market trends, mitigate potential risks, and enhance their international competitiveness.



Industry Overview

Vietnam's soybean self-sufficiency rate is very low, and the planted area and output have continued to decline in recent years.

In recent years, both southern and northern Vietnam have implemented plans to expand crushing capacity (either by building new or expanding crushing plants). This has driven demand for whole soybean imports (to meet domestic soybean meal and soybean oil processing needs). Therefore, imports are not only needed for direct end-use consumption, but also for raw material processing and expanding the supply chain.

Feed (soybean meal) is the biggest driver. Vietnam's livestock industry (especially poultry, pig/hog recovery, and aquaculture) has seen a significant increase in demand for protein feed, driving an increase in demand for soybean meal.

Domestic planting is small and uncompetitive (farmers are attracted to switch to higher-yielding crops), leading to Vietnam's high dependence on external markets (especially Brazil and the United States).

Overall, demand for soybeans in Vietnam is showing steady growth.

In the future, Vietnam's soybean market will be expected to continue to grow, with feed demand being a long-term rigid growth point. At the same time, the expansion of crushing capacity will also drive soybean imports.

Overview of Foreign Investment

Investment Background



Vietnam's domestic soybean production is small, and with the expansion of crushing capacity and the scale-up of livestock and aquaculture, demand for whole soybean imports and soybean meal/soybean oil processing continues to grow. This creates long-term demand for investment in soybean processing, cold chain, and feed supply chains. Vietnam continues to introduce policy support to promote agricultural value-added, processing, and cold chain infrastructure, offering significant opportunities for foreign investors in the processing sector (crushing, refining, feed processing) and related logistics and cold chain sectors.



Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic development. The Vietnamese government has strong governing capabilities, consistent policies, and a focus on economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

Relatively low labor costs.

Strategically located in the eastern part of the Indochina Peninsula, with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, transportation is convenient.

Relatively relaxed policies and regulations provide foreign investors with comprehensive legal protections and generous preferential policies.

Vietnam has a high level of openness to the outside world, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors can use platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to explore a broader international market.

Investment Regulations



According to Vietnam's new investment law, foreign investment in the soybean industry is permitted. According to Vietnam's investment regulations, foreign investment can be conducted in direct and indirect forms, such as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, joint ventures, investment and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.



Import Market Overview



The demand for Soybean in Vietnam is growing, but local production capacity is limited and the country is highly dependent on imports. According to the analyst analysis, overall soybean demand in Vietnam is showing steady growth, driven primarily by feed processing and the food manufacturing industry. Due to extremely low domestic soybean production, with a self-sufficiency rate of less than 2%, the market is highly dependent on imports.



Vietnam's Soybean imports continue to increase, with imports growing rapidly. According to the analyst statistics, in 2024, a total of about 240 importers in Vietnam imported soybeans, totaling US$1.126 billion. According to the analyst analysis, Brazil, the United States and Canada were Vietnam's top three soybean import sources in 2024, accounting for approximately 48%, 41% and 6% of the total import value, respectively.

Vietnam's soybean imports increased by 4% year-on-year in 2024 and reached US$689 million in the first half of 2025, the same level as the previous year. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's soybean imports will continue to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by growing demand for oilseeds and feed and upgrading consumer food consumption.



Industry Overview

Industry Definition and Classification

Current Status of the Vietnamese Soybean Industry

Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Soybean Industry

Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Soybean Industry

Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Soybean Industry

Companies Featured

Vietnam Agribusiness Ltd.

Dabaco Group

C P Vietnam Corporation

