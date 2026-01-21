PenderFund Capital Management Welcomes Teresa Lee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Teresa Lee, CFA, has joined Pender as Head of Equity Research and to work with David Barr on the Pender Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund.

Teresa brings over 25 years of investment management experience to Pender. She began her career in 1995 as a trader and analyst at a British multinational general insurance company, switching her focus to managing small caps in 1998. Teresa spent 16 years at Sionna Investment Managers where she led small cap, all cap and high conviction mandates, becoming Co-CIO in 2015.

Teresa retired in 2020 to focus on other projects and private investments but remained deeply engaged in public markets. She is returning to full-time investment management with Pender, joining David Barr to work on the Pender Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund and reigniting her passion for fundamental equity investment strategy as Head of Equity Research. We continue to believe that small cap equities are an area with significant potential to add value to client portfolios—particularly through an active, fundamentals-driven approach and Teresa’s expertise will add depth and breadth to our equity research and investment process.

“I have always admired Pender because of its small cap specialization and independence,” commented Teresa Lee. “I am passionate about small cap investing and believe that this under-followed, often ignored segment of the investing universe is the best place to hunt for outperformance. With their decades of expertise, Pender is very well positioned to leverage this opportunity.”

“We are delighted that Teresa is joining Pender,” said Greg Taylor, Pender’s CIO. “We believe there is an incredible opportunity in small caps and are excited to have Teresa, a highly respected small cap investor, join to strengthen and develop the team and further hone our fundamental process.”

