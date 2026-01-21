Non-Chemical Space Propulsion System Research Report 2026: $2.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Chemical Space Propulsion System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The non-chemical space propulsion system market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.32 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14%. This trend is driven by the increased adoption of electric propulsion for satellite station-keeping and orbit raising, enhancements in power processing units, and a rise in deep-space missions requiring sustained propulsion solutions. The market is further fueled by the surge in small satellite launches and advancements in ion and hall-effect propulsion technologies.

Anticipated to reach $2.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7%, the market is poised for substantial growth. Key drivers include rising investments in high-power electric propulsion for interplanetary and lunar missions, heightened demand for scalable systems for large satellite constellations, and the development of nuclear and plasma propulsion concepts. Additionally, the proliferation of commercial space activities necessitates efficient in-space mobility solutions. New trends such as the miniaturization and modularization of propulsion systems, integration of power and propulsion subsystems for enhanced efficiency, and standardization of propulsion interfaces are gaining traction.

Space exploration missions continue to serve as a major catalyst for market expansion. Motivated by scientific curiosity, technological advancements, and resource exploration, these missions bolster technological innovation and international collaboration. Notably, by 2030, the number of active satellites is expected to exceed 60,000, reflecting the vigorous pace of space exploration efforts.

Leading industry players are innovating next-generation electric propulsion technologies focused on operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. For instance, Enpulsion GmbH introduced Nexus, a cutting-edge propulsion solution in 2025, designed for high-performance small satellite missions. Its modular and compact system delivers superior thrust and optimized orbit-raising capabilities.

A noteworthy industry development includes L3Harris Technologies Inc.'s acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne in July 2023, aiming to strengthen the defense industrial base and accelerate propulsion system innovations for civil and national security applications.

Prominent companies in this sector include Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran SA, Thales Group, and others. Regionally, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period. However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market dynamics, particularly affecting cost structures and lead times for non-chemical propulsion systems.

Despite these challenges, the market demonstrates resilience as companies adapt by localizing manufacturing, developing regional supply chains, and optimizing propulsion architectures. The non-chemical space propulsion system market report provides an exhaustive analysis of market trends, regional shares, competition, and opportunities, essential for stakeholders navigating this evolving landscape.

Markets covered include nuclear and laser propulsion types and applications such as governmental and commercial uses. Company coverage features industry titans including Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman, Safran SA, and more, providing a comprehensive look at industry leaders.

Regional scope spans across Asia-Pacific, including recent additions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, along with the Middle East and Africa, reflecting important shifts in global supply chains.

