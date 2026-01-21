Aircraft Propulsion System Research Report 2026: $76.77 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Propulsion System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft propulsion system market has exhibited robust growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Forecasts indicate an increase from $58.4 billion in 2025 to $61.84 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 5.9%. Key drivers during this period include the widespread adoption of turbojet and turbofan engines in various aircraft, advancements in piston and rotary engines for smaller aircraft segments, and innovations such as nacelles and nozzles to enhance thrust and aerodynamics. Additionally, the integration of thrust reversers has significantly improved landing safety, and there is a growing demand for efficient propulsion systems geared toward reducing fuel consumption.

Looking further ahead, the market is poised to reach $76.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. This projected growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems and developments in scramjet and ramjet technologies for high-speed aircraft. Demand for lighter, more efficient propellers and components is rising, driven by advancements in materials that enhance engine performance and durability. There is also a noticeable increase in procurement for next-generation commercial and defense aircraft programs. Emerging trends include high-thrust propulsion, lightweight component development, innovation in high-temperature materials, and advancements in supersonic and hypersonic propulsion.

Air cargo services are significantly contributing to market expansion, fueled by the e-commerce boom that mandates rapid delivery. Propulsion systems enhance the efficiency of flights, enabling quicker cargo deliveries across vast distances while simultaneously reducing fuel costs. For instance, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics noted a rise in air cargo revenue ton-miles to 83.82 billion in 2024, marking an increase of 4.42% from the previous year.

Companies in the sector are focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as lightweight air-cooled electric propulsion systems, which boost efficiency and sustainability by reducing weight and complexity. Kite Magnetics recently introduced the 120-kilowatt KM-120, a compact system designed for diverse applications, including fixed-wing aircraft and high-altitude platforms. This propulsion system uses advanced air-cooling technology and proprietary materials to enhance efficiency. In another move to strengthen its market position, Karman Space & Defense acquired Industrial Solid Propulsion to expand its capabilities in solid propulsion for missile and space launch systems.

The market features prominent players like General Electric Company, Safran S.A., and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, with North America leading the market in 2025. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, highlighting the impacts of global trade dynamics and tariffs on market conditions. Such factors have increased production costs and affected supply chains, promoting localized production and innovation.

This research report offers comprehensive insights into market statistics and trends, providing a strategic perspective for stakeholders in the aircraft propulsion system industry. It covers vital aspects such as market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics, equipping companies with the necessary tools to navigate the industry's evolving landscape.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Air Breathing Engine; Non-Air Breathing Engine; Gas Turbine Engines; Electric and Hybrid Propulsion; Rocket Propulsion; Piston Engines.

Commercial; Military; General. Key Companies Covered: General Electric Company; BAE Systems plc; Collins Aerospace; L3Harris Technologies Inc.; Safran S.A.; Rolls-Royce Holdings plc; and many more prominent industry players.

General Electric Company; BAE Systems plc; Collins Aerospace; L3Harris Technologies Inc.; Safran S.A.; Rolls-Royce Holdings plc; and many more prominent industry players. Geographies Included: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $61.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $76.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

