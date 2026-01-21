RedRover® Responders Program Reaches 300 Deployment Milestone

Sacramento, California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedRover, a national animal welfare 501(c)(3) nonprofit, recently hit a milestone for their RedRover Responders program, deploying 300 times for animals in need across the nation! Since 1987, RedRover has provided free emergency sheltering assistance to animals displaced by natural disasters or rescued from cruelty and neglect, such as puppy mills, dogfighting, and hoarding cases. Some notable deployments include Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Harvey; the Camp Fire; Superstorm Sandy; the Northridge Earthquake; and many more. This milestone was reached while assisting Humane World for Animals in the daily care and comfort of more than 80 dogs and puppies rescued from three Florida properties suspected of dogfighting.

RedRover, formerly known as United Animal Nations (UAN), initially addressed diverse animal welfare concerns through its Emergency Animal Rescue Service (EARS program). The program focused on elephant poaching in Africa, pet overpopulation, horse slaughter, whaling, animals left behind during national disasters, and a variety of other animal cruelty and abuse situations.

Over the years, RedRover narrowed its geographic reach to the United States and Canada and changed the program name to RedRover Responders. Not only do they provide emergency animal sheltering and disaster relief, but have now expanded the program to include: domestic violence shelter renovations to allow survivors’ pets onsite, dog unchaining projects, Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return operations, and pet wellness clinics.

“Helping animals, and in turn their people, in crisis has been at the heart of all that RedRover does since we were founded in 1987,” said RedRover President and CEO Katie Campbell. “Reaching this milestone is such a proud moment for us, knowing we have helped tens of thousands of animals in their deepest time of need. We couldn’t do this work without our amazing RedRover Responders volunteers as well as our partners.”

With more than 4,800 specially trained volunteers in the United States and Canada, RedRover can deploy its red-shirt volunteers quickly when communities become overburdened by a crisis involving a high number of animals or need other community help. The volunteers provide the workforce that enables communities to address their animal needs swiftly and efficiently.

Jessica Johnson, senior manager director for Humane World for Animals’ Animal Rescue Team, said, “We are deeply grateful for RedRover’s dedication to helping animals in crisis. Over the years, RedRover has answered the call dozens of times to assist our animal rescue team amid disaster responses and in the aftermath of suspected dogfighting, cruelty and neglect cases. This partnership makes a world of difference for so many animals.”

RedRover is a founding member of the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC), established after Hurricane Katrina's devastating impact on more people and animals than any other storm in the history of the United States. The creation of NARSC has led to collaboration between agencies that used to operate independently and the coordination of resources to better help communities, especially during widespread disasters. Other members include American Humane, American Red Cross, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and many others.

Shannon Walajtys, director of IFAW’s Disaster Response Program, said, “The entire IFAW family sends a huge congratulations to RedRover as you celebrate 300 deployments! On behalf of the countless animals and people you have served, know that you are a bright light in the darkest of times. There is no animal rescue without knowing there is a safe place for animals to receive unconditional love, care, compassion, and warmth to start their long healing process. Your response teams see no boundaries, no limitations, and no pause in your attention to care for animals and the people who cherish them. Perhaps the greatest impact your teams have is after the cameras leave – there you are, staying to support entire communities throughout their recovery. You continue building resilience in blue skies through engaging volunteers across the country, training decision-makers on how to seamlessly include animals in disaster planning, and by empowering animal carers with actionable tools to keep their families together before, during, and following a disaster. It has been an honor to serve with you in and out of the field. Keep shining brightly friends and know you are an inspiration to us all.”

Operation Catnip Executive Director Audrey Garrison said, "RedRover is such a wonderful organization. For over 11 years, the hardworking team at RedRover has partnered with us all over the West Coast of Florida and positively impacted hundreds of community cats and their humans in resource-deprived deserts. Nothing would have been possible without their amazing attitudes, organization, and dedication to helping those in need."

To learn how to become a RedRover Responders volunteer, visit: RedRover.org/JoinResponders.

