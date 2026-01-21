Fermented Food and Beverage Market Size to Reach USD 552.06 Billion by 2033 Due to the Rising Consumer Demand Awareness Related to Gut Health and Functional Foods | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Fermented Food and Beverage Market size is estimated at USD 302.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 552.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.91% from 2026-2033. The market for fermented foods and beverages is expanding as consumers become more conscious of probiotics, functional foods, and gut health. Innovation and acceptance are being propelled by the growing demand for natural fermented, plant-based, and dairy-free goods.

The U.S. Fermented Food and Beverage Market is estimated at USD 63.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 109.57 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2026-2033. Growth in the U.S. Fermented Food and Beverage Market is driven by increasing consumer focus on gut health, immunity, and functional foods.





Rising Consumer Awareness about Gut Health and Probiotics to Boost Market Growth Globally

Customers are becoming more aware of the value of gut health and how probiotics can enhance immunity, digestion, and general well-being. Fermented foods including yogurt, kimchi, kefir, and kombucha have become increasingly popular due to this understanding. Manufacturers are concentrating on probiotic-rich formulations since health-conscious consumers are actively looking for goods that support a balanced microbiome. Adoption is also being further encouraged by nutritionists' and health experts' endorsements and educational initiatives, which are generating high demand worldwide and bolstering the market for fermented foods and beverages.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Fermented Food and Beverage Market Report

Fermented Food and Beverage Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Fermented Food segment dominated the Fermented Food and Beverage Market with the highest revenue share of about 64% in 2025 due to its long-standing presence in traditional diets and widespread consumer acceptance. Fermented Beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033, driven by increasing consumer focus on health and wellness, particularly gut health.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment dominated the Fermented Food and Beverage Market with the highest revenue share of about 52% in 2025 due to their extensive reach, competitive pricing, and convenience for bulk purchasing. Online Retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033, fueled by increasing internet penetration, changing consumer lifestyles, and demand for doorstep delivery.

By Ingredient Source

Dairy-based segment dominated the Fermented Food and Beverage Market with the highest revenue share of about 52% in 2025 due to strong consumer familiarity, nutritional value, and extensive use in products, such as yogurt, kefir, and cheese. Plant-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033, driven by increasing consumer adoption of vegan, lactose-free, and environmentally sustainable diets.

By Application

Health & Wellness segment dominated the Fermented Food and Beverage Market with the highest revenue share of about 45% in 2025 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to growing consumer focus on gut health, immunity, and overall well-being.

Based on Region, North America Dominated with the Biggest Market Share in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

North America held a significant share in the Fermented Food and Beverage Market in 2025, supported by growing consumer awareness of gut health, high demand for probiotic and functional foods, and strong presence of organized retail and e-commerce channels.

Asia Pacific dominated the Fermented Food and Beverage Market with a 33% share in 2025 due to the region’s strong cultural preference for traditional fermented foods, high population base, and well-established production and consumption practices.

Fermented Food and Beverage Market Recent Developments

2024, Nestlé S.A. launched “Better Whey,” its first precision fermentation-derived dairy protein powder under the Orgain brand, delivering animal-free and lactose-free whey isolate with 21 grams of protein per serving.

2024, Danone launched Actimel+ Triple Action, a fortified probiotic yogurt‑drink shot enriched with vitamins D, B6, C and magnesium for improved immunity and gut health. It rolled out across 20 European countries.

Fermented Food and Beverage Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 302.28 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 552.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.91% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Fermented Food, Fermented Beverages)

• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Channels)

• By Ingredient Source (Dairy-based, Plant-based, Grain-based, Others Source)

• By Application (Health & Wellness, Culinary/Ready-to-Eat, Alcoholic Beverages, Other) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

