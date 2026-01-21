Siltrax Fuel Cell Stack Secures TÜV Certification, Accelerating Global Deployment

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siltrax , a leader in high-performance electrochemical innovation, has announced a definitive commercial milestone: the G-100 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Stack has officially attained TÜV certification.

Validating compliance with IEC 62282-2-100, this certification confirms the G-100’s safety architecture, manufacturing consistency and readiness for immediate integration into regulated global markets. A copy of the certificate is available here .

For Tier-1 system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), this certification is a significant commercial accelerator. By providing validated, component-level safety evidence, Siltrax materially reduces “certification friction,” allowing partners to bypass redundant testing and accelerate the deployment of hydrogen-powered systems.

From Record-Setting Performance to Certified, Repeatable Hardware

This certification builds on Siltrax’s previously announced G-100 performance milestone, where independent third-party testing by TÜV Rheinland verified record-setting fuel-cell power density results from Siltrax’s silicon-based architecture. In that testing, the G-100 achieved up to 9.77 kW/L volumetric power density and up to 9.7 kW/kg gravimetric power density, establishing a new benchmark for size, weight and performance in hydrogen fuel cell stacks.

Siltrax is now translating that breakthrough into a certified, production-ready platform designed for real-world duty cycles and regulated markets.

Solving Downstream Challenges with Silicon Technology

For aviation, heavy transport and other high-duty and weight-critical applications, hydrogen adoption is often constrained by hardware limitations at the stack level. Siltrax’s proprietary silicon-based bipolar plate architecture — the first of its kind —directly addresses these constraints:

Optimizing Power-to-Weight Ratios: The G-100 achieves a volumetric power density and gravimetric power density of 9.77 kW/L and 9.4 kW/kg, respectively. In mass-sensitive sectors like aerospace, this efficiency translates directly into increased payload capacity and extended operational range.

The G-100 achieves a volumetric power density and gravimetric power density of 9.77 kW/L and 9.4 kW/kg, respectively. In mass-sensitive sectors like aerospace, this efficiency translates directly into increased payload capacity and extended operational range. Enhanced Durability and Reduced Downtime: Silicon substrates offer high thermal conductivity and structural rigidity, reducing thermal gradients and mechanical stress that commonly drive degradation in graphite- and metal-plate designs under sustained high-load operation.

Silicon substrates offer high thermal conductivity and structural rigidity, reducing thermal gradients and mechanical stress that commonly drive degradation in graphite- and metal-plate designs under sustained high-load operation. Certification-Ready Hardware: TÜV certification allows integrators to reuse component-level safety evidence, reducing the time and costs associated with downstream qualification and system-safety cases.





Notably, Siltrax’s record-setting test results were achieved using commercially available, off-the-shelf components beyond Siltrax’s proprietary bipolar plate and flow channel design, underscoring additional headroom for future gains as the company integrates tailored gas diffusion layers and membranes optimized for its high-precision architecture.

Power Density That Unlocks New Markets

Siltrax’s G-100 performance exceeds key long-term international targets that many in the industry are still working toward. For example, the G-100’s demonstrated volumetric power density surpasses Japan’s NEDO targets across multiple time horizons, and its stack-specific power outperforms U.S. Department of Energy USDRIVE targets for stack specific power. That combination of performance credibility and certification readiness enables faster commercial adoption in applications where every kilogram and cubic centimeter counts.

A Platform for Real-World Use Cases

“The TÜV certification is a critical business enabler,” said Dr. Zhengrong Shi, Siltrax CEO. “We aren't just building a more efficient fuel cell —we are providing a certified, safe and repeatable hardware platform. This allows our partners to bypass regulatory uncertainty and move straight to commercial application with full confidence in the product's reliability."

Siltrax is now actively scaling its operations to support deployment in three core business sectors:

Aviation & Drones: Delivering the weight efficiencies required for viable commercial hydrogen-electric flight.

Delivering the weight efficiencies required for viable commercial hydrogen-electric flight. Heavy Transportation: Enabling long-haul trucking and maritime fleets to meet emissions targets without sacrificing cargo volume.

Enabling long-haul trucking and maritime fleets to meet emissions targets without sacrificing cargo volume. Distributed Energy Infrastructure: Providing modular, certified onsite power for mission-critical assets, including data centers and EV mega-charging hubs.





Manufacturing Readiness

Siltrax is scaling manufacturing with a focus on repeatability, quality controls and supply continuity. The company is now offering G-100 evaluation units to qualified OEMs and integrators, with evaluation units available now.

For more information or to request an evaluation unit or the certification evidence pack, contact Daniel Zafir (dzafir@siltrax.net).

About Siltrax

Siltrax re-engineers the economics of power through electrochemical innovation. By utilizing proprietary silicon-based bipolar plates, we leverage the mature industrial foundations of the photovoltaic industry to deliver next-generation PEM fuel cells with leading power density and longevity, translating directly into higher payloads, longer uptimes, and lower total cost of ownership. Headquartered in Sydney, Siltrax provides the high-intensity energy required to transform demanding industrial operations into high-efficiency, zero-emission assets.