Aircraft Strut Research Report 2026: $6.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Strut Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft strut market is undergoing significant expansion, projected to rise from $4.44 billion in 2025 to $4.86 billion in 2026, with a 9.3% CAGR. A further prediction places market growth at $6.85 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9%. This growth is fueled by the expanding commercial and military aircraft fleets, adoption of lightweight composite materials, advancements in energy absorption technologies, and the global expansion of maintenance and retrofit services.

Significant developments such as smart struts with integrated monitoring sensors, increased application in next-generation and unmanned aircraft, and the integration of energy-efficient landing systems are driving the market forward. Additionally, the demand for customized, high-performance struts tailored to specific requirements in new aircraft programs is rising. These advancements necessitate collaboration between OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and MRO providers, enhancing production and maintenance efficiency.

The increasing global demand for air travel is a critical driver for the aircraft strut market. This demand is set against the backdrop of rising long-haul flight needs, which call for reliable aircraft struts to ensure structural stability and safety. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), international air traffic grew by 13.6% in 2024, which highlights the expanding market for robust aircraft support systems.

Key industry players such as Collins Aerospace, which announced an expansion of its landing gear system production capabilities, are enhancing performance and reducing maintenance requirements. In September 2025, the Tajecina Landing Gear System Expansion saw the incorporation of advanced materials that endure challenging operations while improving overall aircraft efficiency.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In February 2025, Platinum Equity acquired Heroux-Devtek Inc., a move aimed at bolstering its position in the aerospace sector by leveraging Heroux-Devtek's expertise in landing gear systems.

Notable companies in the aircraft strut market include The Boeing Company, Collins Aerospace Systems, Safran SA, and many others. The market's primary geographical regions are North America, which was the largest in 2025, and Asia-Pacific, expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Potential challenges include fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, which may raise costs due to increased prices of vital aerospace components. However, such challenges could also drive regional production expansion and investment in local manufacturing capabilities.

This comprehensive analysis offers insights into the current state and anticipated developments within the aircraft strut market. It highlights the pivotal role of structural components such as landing gear, wing, and engine struts across various types of aircraft, serving essential functions during critical phases of flight.

Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on burgeoning market opportunities and the strategic imperatives for industry stakeholders.

Scope of Report

Markets Covered: By Strut Type: Landing Gear, Wing, Fuselage, Engine, Cabin Struts. By Aircraft Types: Commercial, Military, Business Jets, Helicopters, General Aviation, Others. By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Others. By End-User: OEMs, Aftermarket or MRO.

By Strut Type: Landing Gear, Wing, Fuselage, Engine, Cabin Struts. By Aircraft Types: Commercial, Military, Business Jets, Helicopters, General Aviation, Others. By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Others. By End-User: OEMs, Aftermarket or MRO. Subsegments: Details specific to each strut type and function.

Details specific to each strut type and function. Companies Mentioned: The Boeing Company, Delta Strut LLC, Collins Aerospace Systems, Safran SA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, among others.

The Boeing Company, Delta Strut LLC, Collins Aerospace Systems, Safran SA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, among others. Geographic Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, the USA, among others. Regions encompass Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Delta Strut LLC

Collins Aerospace Systems (RTX Corporation)

Safran SA

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH.

Bell Textron

SKF AB

Lufthansa Technik

Spirit AeroSystems

Embraer S.A.

Airbus SE

Moog Inc.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

AAR Corp.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co.

CIRCOR Aerospace Inc.

AvtechTyee Inc.

Cox Airparts LLC

Kubick Aviation Services Inc.

Wicks Aircraft Supply

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxuxex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment