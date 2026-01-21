Satellite Propulsion System Research Report 2026: $12.22 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Propulsion System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The satellite propulsion system market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $5.93 billion in 2025 to $6.92 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This surge is driven by the rising demand for reliable station-keeping propulsion systems, the adoption of hydrazine monopropellant thrusters for orbital maneuvers, and advancements in chemical propulsion technologies enhancing thrust efficiency. Furthermore, the expansion of commercial and government satellite programs is boosting demand for components such as propellers and turbines, while the need for orbit adjustment and attitude control in communication and earth observation satellites grows.

Looking forward, the satellite propulsion system market is anticipated to reach $12.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.3%. Growth factors include the adoption of electric propulsion systems for improved fuel efficiency, increased demand for lightweight and high-performance solutions for mega-constellations, and hybrid technologies enabling flexible mission profiles. The rising number of satellite launches demands advanced propulsion subsystems, while initiatives in in-orbit servicing and debris mitigation foster demand for precise maneuvering systems. Trends forecasted for this period include increased electric propulsion adoption, deployment of green propellants, and the rise of small satellites requiring compact modules.

The expansion of satellite propulsion systems is supported by space exploration advancements. This growth is fueled by increased scientific discovery, commercial opportunities, and technological progress in space technologies. For instance, January 2025 data from Space Foundation showed a 16% increase in orbital launch attempts in 2024. Advanced propulsion systems are crucial for deep-space mission capabilities, enabling travel and controlled landings.

Companies are innovating in the satellite propulsion systems market. For example, APT Satellite Holdings launched APSTAR-6E in January 2023, featuring China's first all-electric satellite with high-power electric propulsion. This satellite is equipped with ion and Hall-effect technology, offering a 15-year operational lifespan and enhanced communication services for Southeast Asia. In June 2023, Anduril Industries acquired Adranos, aiming to supply solid rocket motors for defense contractors, enhancing competition in a market dominated by Northrop Grumman and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Key players in the satellite propulsion system market include Airbus SAS, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Moog Inc., Exotrail SA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation. North America was the largest market region in 2025.

Trade relations and global tariffs are impacting the market. Increased tariffs on aerospace components elevate production costs, although they may encourage localized manufacturing. This comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of trends, regional shares, competitors, and future scenarios, offering insights essential for thriving in the satellite propulsion system industry.

The market covers chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion categories, with satellites in various orbits serving commercial, scientific, national security, and meteorological applications. Significant countries covered include the USA, China, India, and Germany, among others. The market consists of sales of turbines, hydrazine monopropellants, and related services, valued at 'factory gate' prices.

Type: Chemical Propulsion; Electric Propulsion; Hybrid Propulsion; Others

Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO); Medium Earth Orbit (MEO); Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO); Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

Application: Commercial Use; Science and Environment; National Security and Military; Meteorology; Others

Chemical Propulsion: MMH, Hydrazine, Hypergolic Propellants, Solid Propellant Systems

Electric Propulsion: Ion Thrusters, Hall Effect Thrusters, Pulsed Plasma Thrusters

Hybrid Propulsion: Hybrid Rocket Motors, Hybrid Electric Propulsion Systems

Others: Cold Gas Thrusters, Green Propulsion Systems, Solar Sail Propulsion

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



