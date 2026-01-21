Maritime Satellite Communication Research Report 2026: $6.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Satellite Communication Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The maritime satellite communication market is experiencing significant growth. From $4.53 billion in 2025, it is slated to reach $4.84 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This expansion is driven by the proliferation of satellite networks for maritime coverage, the rising adoption of VSAT systems on commercial vessels, and an increased demand for maritime voice and data services, along with regulatory mandates requiring seamless maritime communication. The sector anticipates further growth, reaching $6.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%, spurred by the deployment of next-gen low-earth-orbit satellites, heightened digitalization, and a demand for high-speed data connectivity.

The pressing need for enhanced global trade operations is a key factor propelling the maritime satellite communication market. Marine trade relies on satellite communication for vessel tracking, weather updates, and crucial navigation data exchange, ensuring smooth global trade operations. An example of this growth is the 2.4% expansion in global maritime trade during 2023, as reported by UN Trade and Development.

Innovation is crucial as major companies develop advanced solutions like bidirectional VHF satellite communication to elevate connectivity, safety, and efficiency in remote maritime operations. For instance, in June 2025, Alen Space introduced the nanosatellite SATMAR in collaboration with a Falcon 9 launch, aiming to prove VHF Data Exchange System capabilities, marking a pivotal advancement in maritime satellite communication technology.

In a strategic move, Viasat Inc. acquired Inmarsat in May 2023. This acquisition strengthens Viasat's market position, expanding its capabilities to meet growing demands for swift, reliable, and secure satellite connectivity. Key market players include Leonardo S.p.A, Saab AB, SpaceX, Cobham SATCOM, Kongsberg Maritime AS, and many others.

Geographically, while North America was the largest region in 2025, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The report outlines regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. However, the market outlook is subject to alterations in trade relations and tariffs, directly affecting satellite communication hardware procurement costs, prompting local manufacturing and cost-efficient solutions.

The maritime satellite communication market is categorized into mobile satellite communication and very small aperture terminal (VSAT) systems, offering comprehensive services to sectors such as merchant shipping, fishing, passenger ships, leisure vessels, and government operations. The countries covered in this report include major economies like the USA, UK, China, Germany, India, and Japan, emphasizing the market's global reach and influence.

Revenue from this market comprises sales from services like voice, tracking, and VSAT systems, including affiliated goods. The market value signifies revenues generated by providing these goods and services, reflecting the evolving demands of maritime communication.

Key Sections:

Market Characteristics: Define the market, evaluate major offerings, and spotlight innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain, focusing on key materials and suppliers.

Trends and Strategies: Emerging technological trends-digital transformation, automation, AI-and their implications for market positioning.

Regulatory & Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and key investment trends shaping industry growth.

Market Size and Forecasts: In-depth analysis considering AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

Total Addressable Market (TAM): Estimation of market potential and strategic opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Geographic Analysis: Breakdowns and forecasts across geographies, including expanded focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape: Company descriptions, key financials, and industry-shaping deals analysis.

Company Scoring Matrix: Comprehensive evaluation of leading companies on multiple parameters.

Report Scope:

The report presents esteemed industry players like Leonardo S.p.A, SpaceX, Cobham SATCOM, and more, providing competitive insights. Regions and Countries: Comprehensive geographic coverage of critical regions and countries including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, North America, UK, and more.

