Aircraft Electric Motor Research Report 2026: $13+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electric Motor Market Report 2026"





The aircraft electric motor market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $9.36 billion in 2025 to a projected $10.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3%. The historic surge can be linked to early adoption of electric propulsion in light aircraft and unmanned platforms, increased investment in lithium-polymer battery technologies, and demand for high-efficiency magnetic flux and coil assemblies. Technological advancements in cobalt steel alloy stators and lightweight materials like carbon fiber plates are also key contributors, aiding in weight reduction of propulsion systems.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $13.06 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%. This expected growth is driven by hybrid-electric and fully electric aircraft programs, the need for efficient electric propulsion to meet emission targets, and improvements in battery energy density. Investment in scalable electric propulsion architectures and high-reliability aviation-grade motor components further spurs market development. Notably, trends like high-power-density permanent magnet motors, effective thermal management systems, and modular motor architectures for eVTOL and AAM aircraft are gaining traction.

The aviation industry's expansion, driven by increased global air travel and cargo transport demand, is set to propel the aircraft electric motor market. Advancements in efficient, lightweight, and environmentally friendly propulsion systems are supporting this growth. For instance, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the U.S. led the aviation market in 2024 with 876 million passengers, reflecting a 5.2% increase in domestic travel.

Innovation plays a pivotal role in the market, with companies like Zeroavia launching groundbreaking products such as the 660 kW direct-drive and 900 kW modular motors. Acquisitions, like MTU Aero Engines AG's purchase of eMoSys GmbH, underscore strategic moves to enhance capabilities in electric propulsion technologies, crucial for achieving zero-emission flight goals.

Significant players in this sector include Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt plc, and many others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. However, changing global trade relations and tariffs present challenges, escalating costs for essential materials like rare-earth magnets and high-grade copper. These dynamics necessitate strategic adaptability to maintain resilience, including potential onshoring of supplies and investment in local supply chains.

For a comprehensive understanding of the market, the aircraft electric motor market research report provides in-depth insights into global market sizes, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends. It covers AC and DC motors used across various aircraft and applications, offering a holistic view of the industry's current and future states. This extensive analysis is essential for stakeholders aiming to navigate the evolving market landscape.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Market Types: AC Motor, DC Motor

AC Motor, DC Motor Aircraft Types: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility

Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility Output Power: Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, Above 200 kW

Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, Above 200 kW Torque: Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, Above 200 Nm

Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, Above 200 Nm Applications: Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, Avionics System, Door Actuation System, Landing and Braking System, Cabin Interior System

Companies Mentioned: Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt plc, Allied Motion Inc., ARC Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran SA, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce plc, Siemens AG, and others are analyzed within.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

