Finance Cloud Market Size to Surpass USD 87 Bn by 2031 Driven by Digital Banking Transformation, Reports Mordor Intelligence 

Hyderabad , Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the finance cloud market size is projected to grow from USD 37.45 billion in 2025 to USD 43.17 billion in 2026, reflecting strong adoption as financial institutions modernize legacy systems and migrate core operations to cloud-based platforms across banking, insurance, and capital markets. Looking ahead, the finance cloud market is forecast to reach USD 87.86 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% during the 2026–2031 period. This growth is driven by rising demand for real-time analytics, automated regulatory compliance, scalable digital banking infrastructure, and secure cloud-native financial services, positioning finance cloud as a foundation of next-generation financial ecosystems.

Global Finance Cloud Market Trends and Insights

Driving Operational Efficiency in Finance

Financial institutions are increasingly moving workloads to cloud platforms to streamline operations and reduce costs. Cloud-based automation and scalable computing enable faster reporting, smoother payment processing, and more flexible resource management during peak periods. This shift not only improves efficiency but also frees up resources for innovation, reinforcing the growing adoption of finance cloud solutions and shaping key finance cloud market trends.

Regulations Accelerating Finance Cloud Shift

New regulations are pushing financial institutions to adopt cloud platforms that support real-time reporting and compliance. Automated audit trails, secure data controls, and built-in security features are becoming essential, while emerging frameworks across regions are accelerating the shift toward cloud architectures designed for transparency and operational resilience. These regulatory drivers are now a major factor influencing finance cloud market share globally.

Finance Cloud Market Share by Region

North America continues to lead in cloud adoption, with financial institutions leveraging strong technology budgets and clear regulatory guidance to modernize operations and accelerate migration to secure, scalable platforms.

In parallel, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by government-backed digital initiatives, cloud-enabled financial inclusion programs, and flexible architectures that support large-scale customer bases. Together, these regions demonstrate how cloud adoption is reshaping the finance cloud Market, enabling efficiency, innovation, and resilient financial services.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Finance Cloud Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for improved customer relationship management

4.2.2 Demand for operational efficiency in financial sector

4.2.3 Regulatory push for real-time transparency and reporting

4.2.4 GenAI-enabled self-service finance analytics

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rise of cloud-based cyber threats

4.3.2 Legacy-core integration complexity

4.3.3 Talent gap in cloud-FinOps and data engineering

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Assessment of the Impact of Macroeconomic Trends on the Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Core Accounting and GL

5.1.2 Financial Forecasting and Planning

5.1.3 Risk, Compliance and Reg-Tech

5.1.4 and more

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid / Multi-Cloud

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Banking

5.3.2 Insurance

5.3.3 Capital Markets

5.3.4 FinTech / Neo-banks

5.4 By Organisation Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises



5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific



5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Oracle Corporation (Netsuite)

6.4.2 SAP

6.4.3 Microsoft

6.4.4 Salesforce

6.4.5 IBM

6.4.6 Workday

6.4.7 Sage Intacct

6.4.8 Unit4 / FinancialForce

6.4.9 Intuit

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/finance-cloud-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Telecom Cloud Market - The telecom cloud market is analyzed across key segments including offerings, application areas, cloud deployment models, end-use industries, and regions. Market size and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).



AT&T Inc, BT Group PLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and Telstra Corporation Ltd. are the major companies operating in this market.



Read more about companies active in the telecom cloud market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/telecom-cloud-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire



Cloud Computing Market - This report segments the cloud computing market by service models such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, deployment types including public, private, and hybrid clouds, end-user industries, organization size, and geography, with all forecasts provided in US dollar terms.

Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and IBM are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the cloud computing market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-computing-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire



Infrastructure As A Service Market - The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is analyzed across deployment models, service categories, end-use industries, and regions to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and IBM Cloud are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the infrastructure‑as‑a‑service market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/infrastructure-as-a-service-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire



About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



