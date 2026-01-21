RISE TO GREATNESS Announces RTG 2026 and Expands Business & Leadership Coaching Programs

Sydney, NSW, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why Most Australian Small Business Owners Lose Confidence Before They Lose Money

And why RTG 2026 is shaping the next generation of business leaders

By Rob Theodoridis (Rob Theo) & Connie Theodoridis - Founders of Rise To Greatness

Rise To Greatness (RTG), a leading Australian business and leadership coaching platform, announced today the launch of RTG 2026, a national event designed to address a growing leadership and confidence gap among small business owners. Alongside the event, RTG is expanding its coaching programs to equip founders with structured systems, decision-making frameworks, and high-accountability environments that build lasting clarity and confidence in leadership.

Two coaches. One standard. We don’t believe in generic advice or surface-level motivation. We work alongside business owners to restore clarity, strengthen leadership, and build systems that actually hold under pressure. This is Rise To Greatness.

The issue Australian business owners aren’t talking about - yet

When small businesses struggle, the assumption is almost always financial.

Revenue must be down.

Margins must be tightening.

Costs must be rising.

But after years working with Australian founders through business & leadership coaching, executive facilitation, and national live business events, we’ve consistently observed something far more concerning - and far earlier.

Most business owners don’t fail financially first.

They lose confidence first.

Long before revenue declines, leadership clarity erodes. Decision-making slows. Momentum fades. And the business begins to drift - quietly, invisibly, and often unnoticed by everyone except the founder themselves.

This is the real crisis facing Australian small businesses today.

A silent leadership breakdown across small business Australia

Australia has one of the most entrepreneurial economies in the world - and one of the most overstretched founder populations.

Across industries, regions, and revenue levels, the same pattern appears:

The business grows Complexity increases Responsibility multiplies The founder becomes the bottleneck Confidence starts to fracture

This has nothing to do with intelligence, ambition, or work ethic.

It happens when clarity disappears.

When there is no operating framework to guide decisions, every choice feels heavy. Risk feels amplified. Progress feels uncertain. Over time, hesitation replaces decisiveness - and confidence quietly drains away.

As small business experts, we see this repeatedly - especially in businesses that appear successful on paper but feel unsustainable behind the scenes.

Why confidence always collapses before revenue does

In our work with founders scaling beyond early growth, confidence erodes when:

Businesses outgrow the systems that once worked

Founders carry too much cognitive and emotional load

Leadership decisions become reactive instead of structured

There is no clear framework to reduce decision fatigue

At this stage, the business may still be profitable. Teams may still be operating. Clients may still be paying.

But internally, the founder feels overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure.

That’s when avoidance begins.

Delayed decisions.

Short-term fixes.

Second-guessing.

By the time revenue reflects the damage, the internal collapse has often been underway for years.

What working with hundreds of founders - and hosting national events - reveals

As founders of Rise To Greatness (RTG), Rob and Connie Theodoridis don’t just coach individuals - they also host large-scale business events that bring hundreds of Australian founders into the same room.

These live environments expose patterns that online content never reveals.

When you listen to hundreds of business owners in real time, one truth becomes impossible to ignore:

The businesses that stall are rarely led by incapable people - they are led by founders who have lost confidence in their own decision-making.

Conversely, the founders who continue to grow - even through uncertainty - regain clarity first. Confidence follows naturally.

This insight sits at the core of RTG’s coaching methodology and its flagship live events.

Why RTG 2026 matters more than ever

In February 2026, Rise To Greatness will host RTG 2026, a national business event designed to address this leadership and confidence gap head-on.

RTG 2026 is not another motivational conference.

It is a live, immersive environment where business owners:

Rebuild clarity under pressure

Learn structured decision-making frameworks

Strengthen leadership confidence

Reduce overwhelm through proven systems

The event brings together business owners, leaders, and world-class contributors to focus on what actually sustains growth - not hype, but structure.

This includes collaboration with globally recognised entrepreneurs, alongside Australian business voices who understand the realities of operating locally.

RTG 2026 is designed for founders who want more than inspiration - they want capability.

Confidence is not personality - it’s a system outcome

One of the most damaging myths in entrepreneurship is that confidence is something you either have or you don’t.

It isn’t.

Confidence is a system outcome.

It’s built through:

Clear priorities

Reduced decision fatigue

Repeatable leadership frameworks

High-accountability environments

This is why traditional motivation fades quickly, while structured business & leadership coaching produces lasting results.

RTG’s coaching programs and live events are built around this principle - helping founders move from chaos to control, and from uncertainty to clarity.

The hidden cost of lost confidence in business

Lost confidence creates invisible damage long before revenue declines:

Missed opportunities

Conservative leadership decisions

Talent mismanagement

Stalled innovation

Founder burnout

The most effective business owners address these issues early - while the business is still strong - by investing in leadership development, structured coaching, and live learning environments that evolve as the business grows.

What’s next for Rise To Greatness

RTG 2026 represents the next evolution of Rise To Greatness - bringing together coaching, education, and live experience in a way that reflects the future of business leadership in Australia.

Built on RTG’s proprietary RISE framework, this evolution signals a broader shift toward higher standards in business education, leadership capability, and entrepreneurial development.

Further details will be revealed soon.

A message to Australian business owners

If you feel overwhelmed despite outward success, understand this:

You are not failing.

You are not broken.

You are likely operating without the structure required for the level you’ve reached.

Confidence isn’t summoned.

It’s rebuilt - deliberately, systematically, and in the right environment.

RTG 2026 exists for that reason.

About the founders

Rob Theodoridis (Rob Theo) is the founder of Rise To Greatness and the author of Velocity, a book on leadership, mindset, execution, and momentum in modern business. He has won multiple awards such as Business Person of The Year, and is widely recognised for his work in Australian business & leadership coaching, helping founders build clarity, resilience, and scalable systems.

Connie Theodoridis is a expert in behavioural sciences, trainer, business coach, and facilitator with over 20 years’ experience, having delivered leadership and business training for executives across major organisations, including financial institutions and local government councils throughout Australia.

Together, they lead Rise To Greatness, an Australian business education platform and live event series supporting small business owners through coaching, live events, and structured leadership development.

For more information on coaching please visit: https://risetogreatness.com/

For more information on events please visit: https://risetogreatness.com/chrisdo-rtg2026

This room didn’t just attend an event. They stepped into the next version of themselves. RTG 2024 was the spark - what’s coming next will raise the bar even higher.

About RISE TO GREATNESS

Rise To Greatness (RTG) is a leading Australian business & leadership coaching platform and live event series dedicated to developing confident, capable, and commercially astute business owners. Founded by Rob Theodoridis (Rob Theo) and Connie Theodoridis, RTG was built on decades of real-world entrepreneurial experience spanning business growth, leadership development, executive training, and large-scale live education. The platform exists to address a critical gap in the market: the lack of structured, credible, and results-driven business education for small business owners and leaders. In an industry saturated with self-proclaimed gurus and short-term motivation, Rise To Greatness is recognised for its substance, credibility, and outcomes. RTG works alongside founders through business coaching, leadership development, and national business events, helping them build clarity, confidence, and systems that hold under real-world pressure. RTG’s approach blends high-performance business strategy with leadership mastery, decision-making frameworks, and practical execution. Every coaching engagement, workshop, and live event is designed to move beyond inspiration and deliver measurable progress in business performance, leadership capability, and personal resilience. Through its flagship events and programs, Rise To Greatness collaborates with world-class speakers, industry leaders, and globally recognised experts, creating environments where business owners learn directly from proven operators rather than theory alone. Attendees consistently leave RTG experiences equipped with structure, direction, and the confidence to lead and scale sustainably. As Rise To Greatness continues to expand nationally and globally, its mission remains clear: to raise the standard of business coaching, business education, and live business events, and to become the most trusted authority for small business owners seeking clarity, leadership strength, and long-term success.

