Power by the Hour (PBH) Research Report 2026: $36.63 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) market is witnessing robust growth, with the market size projected to expand from $26.55 billion in 2025 to $28.32 billion in 2026, marking a steady CAGR of 6.7%. This growth in recent years is driven by several factors: enhanced budget predictability due to fixed-cost maintenance models, increased demand for engine event management services, improved lifecycle optimization, and streamlined spare parts availability through contractual purchasing arrangements. Additionally, the expansion of logistics and transport services has enhanced maintenance turnaround efficiency, and the wider acceptance of PBH programs reduces unplanned maintenance risks for both commercial and private fleets.

Looking ahead, the PBH market is expected to grow to $36.63 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.6%. Forecasted growth is attributed to the focus on predictive maintenance utilizing analytics, the increasing expansion of commercial aviation fleets, and the rise in helicopter and business aviation operations that promulgate PBH models. Developments in digital maintenance ecosystems integrating real-time engine health monitoring, and expanding OEM-operator partnerships, further enhance customized program offerings. Key trends include predictive maintenance via flight data analytics and flexible hourly-based maintenance contracts.

The rising air traffic is a significant growth driver for the PBH market. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 3.7% increase in global passenger air traffic, reaching 9.8 billion in 2025. PBH usage in air traffic operations provides cost predictability and operational efficiency by basing payments on actual usage. This growth is exemplified by strategic partnerships that deliver cost-effective, flexible maintenance solutions, such as the collaboration between AJW Group and Skyfive Airlines AG in 2023, where a predictable budgeting model was implemented.

In the realm of strategic acquisitions, StandardAero enhanced its repair portfolio in 2023 by acquiring Western Jet Aviation, broadening its facility footprint and customer base. Western Jet Aviation, known for PBH services, adds significant value to StandardAero's offerings.

Key players in the PBH market include GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Pratt & Whitney Services Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, and Lufthansa Technik AG, among others. North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025. The market spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, reflecting a global impact.

Global trade relations and tariffs impact the PBH market by raising costs for aircraft components and MRO services, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, these challenges are fostering domestic sourcing and innovation in cost-efficient maintenance solutions.

Geographical Coverage: Expansive analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with individual country breakdowns such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

Report Features: The report offers a five-year historical analysis and a ten-year forecast, detailing market segmentation by regions and sectors, along with the market share of competitors and potential growth areas.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



