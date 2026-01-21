Turboprop Engine Industry Research Report 2026: $4.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turboprop Engine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The turboprop engine market is set to grow from $3.55 billion in 2025 to $3.73 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft for regional and short-haul flights, technological advancements in single-shaft and free-turbine engines, and the expanding use of turboprops in commercial and military aviation. Enhancements in engine components like turbines, compressors, and combustion chambers, along with a focus on low-speed performance and short takeoff and landing capabilities, have further fueled market expansion.

Future outlook remains positive as the market is expected to reach $4.53 billion in 2030, maintaining a 5% CAGR. This stable growth is attributed to the rise of regional aviation markets, advanced materials integration for superior engine efficiency, and development of low-emission, sustainable engines. Advanced digital monitoring and predictive maintenance systems also enable improved engine performance optimization.

Demand for newer aircraft models, especially those offering enhanced fuel efficiency and operational features such as short takeoffs, is boosting the turboprop market. The General Aviation Manufacturers Association reported an 18.5% increase in fixed-wing business aircraft deliveries in Q2 2023, with the turboprop segment showing a 26.3% rise, highlighting its role in market growth.

Leading companies focus on developing next-generation turboprop aircraft, serving various applications from regional flights to military missions. Embraer's upcoming turboprop, competing in the 70- to 90-seat market, aims to enhance fuel efficiency and performance against other offerings from ATR and De Havilland Canada. Exploration of hybrid-electric technologies is underway, potentially enhancing operational capabilities further.

Recent industry developments include the acquisition of PTB Group by Precision Aviation Group, Inc. in March 2023, which expands service capabilities in PT6 and TPE331 engines and supply chain solutions. This acquisition aligns with trends of enhanced aftermarket services and MRO expansions.

The headlining companies in this market include Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace, Embraer SA, and Rolls-Royce Plc, among others. North America remains the largest and fastest-growing region, with significant market activity also in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Amid trade tensions impacting production costs and schedules, regions with strong aircraft manufacturing and MRO activities are significantly affected. Nonetheless, these challenges are prompting domestic production investments and fostering innovations in fuel-efficient turboprop technologies.

This comprehensive turboprop engine market analysis, encompassing global market size, regional shares, and detailed segments, offers a complete perspective for businesses looking to navigate and succeed in this evolving industry landscape. Despite some challenges, the expanding demand for efficient and adaptable aircraft propels continued growth and innovation in the sector.

Markets Covered:

Type: Axial-Flow; Centrifugal.

Technology: Conventional; Electric/Hybrid.

Application: Commercial; Military; General Aviation.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Airbus SE

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aerospace

Safran S.A.

Pratt & Whitney

Textron Aviation Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ltd

IHI Corporation

Rotax Aircraft Engines

Rolls-Royce Plc

Embrear SA

McCauley Propeller Systems

DAHER

ATR

Pilatus Aircraft LTD.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines

PBS Aerospace

Quest Aircraft Company

Precision Aviation Group Inc.

Air Tractor Inc.

Technify Motors

Turbotech

Avidyne Corporation

Varman Aviation Private Limited

Motor Sich JSC

OMA SUD

TurbAero

Heron Engines

