Commercial Radars Industry Research Report 2026: $8.9 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The commercial radars market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $6.7 billion in 2025 to $7.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. This expansion can be attributed to the development of commercial and civil aviation infrastructure, advancements in radar detection technologies, and the rising adoption of monostatic and bistatic radar systems.

Additionally, expansion in radar maintenance and support services, alongside government regulations enhancing air traffic safety and surveillance standards, are key contributors. Looking forward, the market is poised to reach $8.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6%, driven by demand for next-generation multistate radar systems and the integration of AI and machine learning, particularly for advanced detection capabilities.

Key trends set to influence the growth include enhanced weather and terrain detection, increased use of UAV-based radar systems, and a growing demand for multi-dimensional radar solutions. The rise in autonomous vehicles, which rely on sophisticated radar systems, further supports market expansion. With advancements in AI and sensor technologies improving autonomous driving accuracy and safety, government support for integrating these vehicles into public transit systems is encouraging more market growth. Notably, by 2030, an estimated 4.5 million self-driving vehicles may be operational in the U.S., with further global increases anticipated by 2040.

Key players in the market, such as Rocket Lab USA, Inc., have made significant strides, as evidenced by the March 2024 launch of the StriX-4 satellite for Synspective. This satellite, using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), enhances imaging resolution for Earth observation. Furthermore, acquisitions like indie Semiconductor's purchase of Silicon Radar GmbH signify a strategic focus on enhancing automotive radar applications, advancing high-frequency systems for improved in-cabin and external sensing solutions.

Leading companies such as Terma A/S, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and NEC Corporation contribute to the competitive landscape. The largest region in this market as of 2025 was Asia-Pacific, expected to continue to lead growth. The countries covered in this market analysis include the USA, China, Germany, India, and several others, marking a diverse and expansive industry reach.

The industry's progress faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, which impact procurement costs and supply chains, particularly in UAV and business jet radar segments within North America and Europe. However, such tariffs also foster localized manufacturing and regional supplier support, which could lead to cost-optimized solutions. The commercial radars market report offers comprehensive insights, covering industry statistics, market trends, competitor analysis, and regional shares, thus equipping stakeholders with critical data for strategic decision-making.

Commercial radars encompass various radar types, including those used in commercial aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs, employing technologies like quantum radar and software-defined radar. Applications span surveillance, weather detection, and more. Revenue generation is outlined in terms of factory gate values, providing a clear view of the market's economic scope.

Type: Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, UAV Radars

Technology: Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (SDR)

Dimension: 2D, 3D, 4D

Application: Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars, Others

Subsegments: Covering specifics for each radar type, from weather systems to collision avoidance technology

Key Companies Mentioned: Includes market leaders like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



