Excelsiore Announces the Reopening of Its Annual Curated Linguistic Immersion

New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsiore, a leader in innovative language learning solutions, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its highly anticipated annual Curated Linguistic Immersion program, "Exponentially Yours". This unique offering is designed to provide Women adult learners with an engaging and rewarding environment to master the French language.

Exponentially Yours helps Women use everyday French with confidence [USA + Canada + Australia]

Excelsiore has long been recognized for its commitment to creating immersive online games and experiences that cater to the needs of adult learners. The Curated Linguistic Immersion program is a testament to this dedication, offering participants an opportunity to learn French in a setting that is both fun and conducive to success.

Women around the world often look to the Parisian Eiffel Tower as a symbol of cultural aspiration. Excelsiore's program helps individuals achieve their dreams of mastering the French language, a skill that not only enhances social and cultural engagement but also offers cognitive benefits. Studies have shown that practicing a language may delay the onset of dementia by up to 4.5 years, making bilingualism a vital asset.

The program is particularly beneficial for those who face challenges such as dyslexia or lack of confidence in using French with native speakers. Excelsiore's approach ensures that learning French is possible at any age, even without prior grammar knowledge. The immersive environment created by Excelsiore allows the brain to naturally absorb the language, making the learning process both effective and enjoyable.

"At Excelsiore, we believe that learning a second language should be a magical experience. Our Curated Linguistic Immersion program is designed to make French accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their background or previous experience," said Souzie Hart, CEO of Excelsiore.

Participants in the program will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines language instruction with cultural experiences, providing a holistic approach to language learning. The program's success stories include individuals who have overcome significant barriers to become confident French speakers.

Excelsiore invites all those interested in expanding their linguistic and cultural horizons to join this year's Curated Linguistic Immersion. This program is an opportunity to not only learn a new language but also to become part of a community that values growth, learning, and cultural exchange.

Winning @French is possible today - wherever you live, even if time-poor

About Excelsiore

Who said that learning a second language had to be anything else than fun and rewarding? At Excelsiore, we pride ourselves with devising attractive Online Games and Experiences that answer adults learners' needs with an environment that is 100% engagement. Women wishing to do more socially and culturally often look up to the Parisian Eiffel Tower as their emblem of choice. Helping those individuals reach their dream faster and with more ease is our speciality, and since practicing a language is proven to be able to delay the onset of dementia by 4.5y (up to 7y in the case of Mild Cognitive Impairment), becoming bilingual is more important than ever: it's vital. It is with many success stories from attendees who either live with acute dyslexia, or were too self-conscious to use their French with natives or were even too busy professionally that we are called to bring this great piece of news to those who may be wondering if French is for them: Yes, Learning French at 53y old is possible - Yes, learning French without prior grammar knowledge is possible - Yes, finding a learning environment that's as conducive to success as it is fun is now available. The best is: when these factors are all merged cohesively, magic happens! The brain does the learning for us!

Souzie Hart

french [at] excelsiore.com.au