The Era of the “Linear Career” is Over, Says New ACCA Report

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the next decade, how, when, and where finance professionals work–as well as the nature of the work itself–will look very different. In a new survey by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) 51% of global respondents believed that flexible career paths will replace linear paths by 2035, and a further third (35%) expected the two approaches to coexist equally. Among North American respondents, 58% expect a move away from the traditional hierarchical corporate ladder model.

Preparing for this flexible career structure is at the core of suggested actions made in ACCA’s major new report, Career Paths Reimagined. Around 2,600 ACCA members and future members together with 145 employers took part in the global research, which identified the relevant skill sets that finance professionals should nurture for future career success. Focusing on interpersonal, technology, and technical skills, and developing specialties feature strongly, as well as having a curious and flexible mindset. Career breaks are likely to increase as professionals work longer.

Explore the survey findings here , including North American regional findings here .

“Accountancy is being redefined in ways that are reshaping and expanding the role of the profession,” said ACCA chief executive Helen Brand. “While traditional career paths are giving way to more flexible, individualized routes that are shaped by skills rather than titles, opportunities to grow and thrive have never been greater for those prepared to embrace change.”

She continued: “To be successful, finance professionals must be willing to let go of outdated expectations and embrace a future which will see the rise of hyper-personalized careers featuring more flexibility but less predictability. Taking greater ownership of your career and learning is key–continually developing the right skills is essential to navigating a flexible workplace.”

Survey respondents ranked technology as the most significant of eight “drivers of change” reshaping future career paths and workplaces, with changes in personal expectations of work coming in second place, and other drivers shown in the order below:

1. Technology: Emerging technologies, automation, and data analytics dominate future work, including artificial intelligence (AI).

2. Personal expectations: Increased emphasis on the motivators for work–such as work-life balance, purpose, and flexibility.

3. Geopolitics and economics: Slower growth and global fragmentation challenging personal prosperity.

4. Role of professions: Changing from guardians of knowledge to interpreters and trusted advisors.

5. Enforced changes: Reaction to external changes of increasing compliance and the need for greater ethical oversight.

6. Sustainable world: Climate change and other sustainability factors impacting where, when, and how we might work, as well as imperatives creating new roles and responsibilities.

7. Societal expectations: Evolving views on the role and value of work.

8. Demographics: Longer working lives and multi-generational workplaces.

“The report shows that those who appreciate and adapt to the changes will benefit from stimulating and rewarding careers in finance and accountancy,” said report author Clive Webb, head of business management at ACCA. “Curiosity and agility will be key features of a successful career as careers will be flexible and dynamic. The career paths of the future hold significant promise for those ready to seize the opportunity. Employers need to adapt to and anticipate changes now to maximize talent, match skills demand, and provide a sustainable pipeline of talent for a redefined profession.”

Other factors explaining why flexible career trajectories are likely to dominate include:

An evolution of organizational structures–removing traditional middle-level roles and replacing them with more specialist roles. Entry points are evolving and are being redefined by new ways of working and a demand for specific skills and experience. Employers should seek to review their traditional career models.

Advances in technology–reducing or transforming entry-level roles and changing the nature of the roles themselves.

Flattening economic performance–making sideways moves more important for career and financial progression.

Disenchantment with the impact of more senior or executive roles on work-life balance and the immediate financial and lifestyle needs driving chosen career paths–particularly during economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“This era of change presents challenges but also many opportunities, and professionals in the North American region indicated they are ready to take advantage of those, with a large majority feeling optimistic about their future careers,” said Jillian Couse, head of ACCA North America. “By engaging with the drivers of change head on, employers and employees alike can strengthen the future of our profession.”

