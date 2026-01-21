Computer History Museum Launches Digital Portal to Its Vast Collection

Mountain View, California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), a leader in decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—announced the launch of OpenCHM, a new digital portal providing global access to its unparalleled collection.

“OpenCHM is designed to inspire discovery, spark curiosity, and make the stories of the digital age more accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said CHM President and CEO Marc Etkind. “We’re unlocking the collection for new audiences to explore.”

OpenCHM is funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and other generous donors, and this launch represents a major milestone in CHM's multi-year digitization initiative.

“We were excited by the prospect of CHM opening up their unique collections to broader audiences, from scholars and teachers to students and the public. The balance of the engaging, curated narratives by CHM’s own historians and field experts along with the tools and capabilities to explore one’s own interests makes the platform truly compelling. The Moore Foundation also values the OpenCHM team’s commitment to thoughtful design and documentation, which we hope will inspire and enable other organizations to share their collections more openly.”—Janet Coffey, Program Director, Science, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

The OpenCHM platform expands worldwide access to CHM’s vast collection through a digital portal, and ongoing digitization regularly adds more historical materials. Along with the collection, the portal introduces new digital storytelling and discovery tools designed to bring the history of the technology revolution to life for both experts and general audiences.

OpenCHM features include:

A dvanced search tools with smart filters for documents, images, software, objects, and more allowing users to explore specific artifacts, archives, and oral histories.

with smart filters for documents, images, software, objects, and more allowing users to explore specific artifacts, archives, and oral histories. Curator p icks and stories that highlight visionary pioneers and groundbreaking innovations.

that highlight visionary pioneers and groundbreaking innovations. Highlights and discovery wall showcasing rare and iconic artifacts.

showcasing rare and iconic artifacts. My a lbums empowers users to create, save, and share custom folders filled with the materials they choose.

empowers users to create, save, and share custom folders filled with the materials they choose. Developer portal offering access to APIs, sample code, and registration.

OpenCHM advances CHM’s mission to preserve and interpret the history of technology while making it broadly accessible as a public resource.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is the leading museum decoding computing’s ongoing impact on our world. We are uniquely positioned to cull the key lessons of the past and—through our research, exhibits, events, and incomparable collection of computing artifacts—create informed digital citizens empowered to make the choices that will shape a better future.