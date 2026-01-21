Figure Technology Solutions Announces Community Approved Update to Provenance Blockchain Foundation Structure

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions (“Figure”, Nasdaq: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of on-chain private credit and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced that it will be taking on the responsibility of executing the community directives for the Provenance Blockchain Foundation. Figure proposed this change to the Provenance Blockchain community in late December, and on January 14, 2026, the community voted to support Figure’s proposal. Figure will be serving in this role at the will of the community.

Figure utilizes the Provenance Blockchain for its digital asset ecosystem of products, making the protocol the largest public blockchain in the RWA space. With the support from the community, Figure will execute to strengthen the tokenomics of the Provenance Blockchain utility token, HASH. Such strengthening ensures protocol validators and delegators are sufficiently compensated for their role in keeping the blockchain decentralized and participating in governance of the protocol. June Ou will continue as the Director of the Foundation, bolstered by Figure resources.

“The decentralized nature of Provenance Blockchain is core to our operating model,” said Michael Tannenbaum, Figure’s CEO. “With the community’s support, we are best positioned to augment the Foundation leadership team in not just supporting the existing protocol, but also driving incremental third party adoption of the Provenance ecosystem beyond Figure.”

The structure is intended to strengthen the long-term sustainability, governance clarity, and alignment of the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem as it enters its next phase of growth, while preserving decentralized control through on-chain governance by HASH token holders.



Under the new structure:

Figure will provide operational, technical, and administrative resources to support the Foundation’s activities, including protocol development and ecosystem initiatives.

Figure will work with the Foundation to institute a revised tokenomics model that introduces network fees to realize the value of using the Provenance Blockchain.

The Foundation will continue to operate as an independent entity, with governance decisions subject to on-chain approval by HASH token holders.

Figure and the Foundation will abstain from voting any Foundation controlled HASH in governance matters and Figure and Foundation HASH related to responsibility for the Foundation.

The Foundation’s mandate to support the Provenance Blockchain as an open, public Layer 1 network would remain unchanged.





“Figure brings the necessary resources and support to make Provenance Blockchain a leading, public Layer 1 chain,” said Ou. “We’re excited to bring new Figure efforts to the market, continue cross chain integration and begin to drive meaningful third party RWA expansion.”

Figure does not expect to incur any material incremental operating expense impact from this proposal. Figure holds roughly 25% of the outstanding HASH tokens and expects the new structure to improve awareness and the utility of HASH and the Provenance Blockchain.



About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc



Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $21 Billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure’s ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued by a tokenized face-amount certificate company, which is a type of registered investment company.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P and Moody’s, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .



About Provenance Blockchain Foundation



Provenance Blockchain is a public, open-source blockchain purpose-built for financial services. The network facilitates the origination, financing, and trading of financial assets with greater efficiency, transparency, and reduced costs. With over $21 billion in real-world assets onboarded, Provenance Blockchain powers a growing ecosystem of financial institutions, fintechs, and developers building the future of finance. The network is governed by the Provenance Blockchain Foundation and secured by a global network of validators. For more information, visit provenance.io or follow Provenance Blockchain on X .

