TMC Welcomes NOAA Rule Modernizing Deep-Seabed Mining Permits for U.S. Companies in the High Seas

Final rule establishes a consolidated application and review process for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA)

Updated regulations reflect advances in environmental science, seafloor mapping, and offshore mineral-collection technologies

New framework allows applicants to rely on exploration-phase environmental, geological, and engineering data in commercial recovery applications, reducing duplication and improving regulatory efficiency

TMC USA intends to submit a consolidated application pursuant to NOAA’s updated regulations, and anticipates that the new consolidated review process will reduce the time required to secure a commercial recovery permit





NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the world’s largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today welcomed the new rule issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updating regulations governing deep seabed mineral exploration and commercial recovery.

The final rule, titled “Deep Seabed Mining: Revisions to Regulations for Exploration License and Commercial Recovery Permit Applications,” was published by NOAA in the Federal Register and became effective on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The rule updates NOAA’s regulations implementing DSHMRA and modernizes the federal permitting framework applicable to U.S. companies seeking to explore for and recover deep seabed hard mineral resources in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of TMC, said: “This new rule represents a meaningful modernization of the U.S. regulatory framework for deep seabed nodule collection and acknowledges the significant advances the industry has made since the U.S. regime was first established. I would like to commend NOAA for its ability to mobilize resources and expertise and for recognizing early on that delivering on the Executive Order's directive to accelerate permitting required changes in existing regulations. The consolidated process is designed to reduce timelines while increasing efficiency and predictability for responsible operators. Importantly, this framework applies only to companies that have completed the necessary exploration, environmental, and technological development work. The updated regulations align well with TMC USA’s long-term strategy and support a thoughtful transition from exploration to commercial production, and we look forward to submitting a consolidated application soon.”

NOAA wrote about the rule in the Federal Register, “The objective of this rule is to provide the option for a consolidated application streamlining the process for qualified applicants, in accordance to President signed Executive Order 14285, ‘Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,’ establishing policies to advance U.S. leadership in seabed mineral exploration and responsible commercial recovery.”

It added: “As the agency anticipated, over the past decades there has been a vast improvement in the technological capability for deep seabed mining, and the industry has obtained a substantial amount of information from deep seabed exploration activities and expressed a readiness for commercial recovery.”

Under the updated framework, qualified applicants may submit exploration and commercial recovery information together, and may incorporate environmental, geological, and engineering data collected during exploration activities directly into commercial recovery permit applications.

NOAA has played a central role in advancing scientific understanding of deep seabed mining impacts since the 1970s, including conducting environmental research cruises in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ), monitoring early nodule collection trials, and publishing a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for the CCZ in 1981. The agency issued comprehensive DSHMRA implementing regulations in 1989 and has maintained an active licensing program since that time, with multiple exploration licenses renewed on a five-year basis. The newly effective rule updates this regulatory framework to reflect decades of additional environmental research, data collection, and technological development.

