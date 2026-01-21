Adswerve Helps Betterment Unlock New Customer Growth, Reduce Acquisition Costs

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media and tech consultancy, today announced it helped a trusted wealth and savings platform, Betterment , increase conversions of new, high-value customers by 66% while reducing the cost-per-acquisition (CPA) by 10% with custom bidding scripts.

Betterment CMO, Kim Rosenblum, said, “Adswerve has consistently served as a strategic partner across our full-funnel growth strategy and took an extremely methodical approach to helping us improve our outcomes by engineering a smarter bidding strategy. We are now reaching a wider audience, increasing engagement and ultimately acquiring more long-term value customers at a lower cost.”

Custom bidding empowers programmatic advertisers to more effectively reach their campaign goals by optimizing towards their organizations’ nuanced business goals. While standard Google Ads’ bidding strategies provided solid results for Betterment, the turnkey strategies did not capture the proprietary signals required to identify the most valuable customers.

Since 2019, Adswerve has served as Betterment's longtime managed media services partner. The consultancy helps the financial services firm with their full-funnel growth strategy and media optimization across its three lines of business: Betterment Retail, Betterment at Work and Betterment Advisor Solutions. Adswerve is a key partner in helping Betterment maximize the value of its martech investment and drive measurable results.

Adswerve built a custom bidding script for Google Display and Video 360 (DV360) using Betterment’s historical performance data and customer value metrics. The custom script automates complex bidding decisions for Betterment while also providing a new level of control.

The custom script incorporated a dynamic, weighted, three-tier scoring system to prioritize the most valuable conversions, such as retail brochure site visits, signup completions and initial deposit conversions. It can also adjust bids based on factors like viewability, time of day and creative formats that historically drive the strongest engagement.

Adswerve dedicated three months to learning and optimizing the custom bidding scripts to deliver significant, measurable reach and cost improvements. Betterment reached a wider audience (40% more impressions), increased clicks (1.7K more) and lowered cost-per-acquisition (CPA) by 10% and increased conversions by 66%.

Engineering advanced bidding strategies can have an extremely positive impact on an organization’s performance marketing strategies. However, to avoid issues in the design and implementation of custom bidding scripts it is critical to have an experienced partner to avoid missteps.

Dani Sullivan, head of client success at Adswerve, said, “Betterment deeply understands the value of everyday investments and applies that to their own marketing and growth strategies. At the forefront of media optimization, their marketing team is continually making strides to better understand their audience and their behaviors. Custom bidding was just the latest example of how they put that into practice.”

Adswerve has a breadth of experience with the process of engineering smarter bidding for its clients to maximize efficiency and spend.

To learn more about Adswerve visit: https://adswerve.com .

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy and a leading Google and Adobe partner that helps 800+ brands and agencies unlock new growth opportunities and get the most ROI from their digital marketing. See how we make your data do more at adswerve.com .

About Betterment

Betterment is a trusted wealth platform that provides modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement. We empower customers to build wealth with confidence and ease via automated and self-directed investing, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts. Betterment tailors its products and services to three distinct audiences, offering an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k) solution for small to mid-sized businesses through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps more than 1 million customers manage over $65 billion in assets. Learn more at betterment.com .

Learn more about self-directed investing. Cash Reserve offered by Betterment LLC and requires a Betterment Securities brokerage account. Betterment is not a bank. Learn More .

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Evergreen & Oak on behalf of Adswerve

lacy@evergreenandoak.com

252.467.5220