RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What factors shape the long-term investment potential in Raleigh’s surrounding towns? A HelloNation article featuring Brantley Baker of FAB Real Estate Services explores how communities like Apex, Clayton, and Holly Springs are positioning themselves for sustained growth. The piece highlights the economic developments, infrastructure projects, and strategic planning that make these towns significant within the broader Raleigh metropolitan area real estate market.

In Apex, growth is fueled by major projects such as the Veridea project, a $3 billion mixed-use development. This ambitious plan is expected to redefine the community’s landscape while attracting new residents and businesses. According to the HelloNation feature, median home prices in Apex have already climbed to $660,000, reflecting a 3.9 percent increase in the past year. Strong schools and proximity to major employment hubs add to Apex’s appeal, making Apex real estate an important focal point for those considering long-term investment.

Clayton offers another perspective on regional growth. The town’s Comprehensive Growth Plan 2045 anticipates the population could double within three decades. This proactive planning is supported by major employers such as Novo Nordisk, which has added more than 1,000 jobs to the area. As noted in the HelloNation article, job creation of this scale significantly boosts housing demand. The Clayton housing market, therefore, presents strong opportunities for investors who want to align with a community backed by both economic development and forward-looking planning.

Holly Springs is also undergoing rapid transformation. The HelloNation feature details how new infrastructure and economic initiatives are shaping the town’s future. The Overlook on Main project, a mixed-use development, is one example of Holly Springs’ approach to balanced growth. These enhancements, coupled with the town’s strategic location, point to steady value increases in Holly Springs development. Brantley Baker emphasizes that such projects not only stimulate the economy but also create lasting appeal for homeowners and investors.

The HelloNation article notes that evaluating long-term opportunities in the Raleigh metropolitan area real estate market requires more than observing current price trends. It calls for a comprehensive look at zoning maps, growth plans, and community development strategies. These documents provide valuable insights into where infrastructure expansion will occur and how future housing demand will take shape.

Raleigh real estate expert Brantley Baker points out that the success of towns like Apex, Clayton, and Holly Springs lies in the combination of economic growth and strategic planning. In Apex, the Veridea project demonstrates how large-scale development can elevate property values and community appeal. In Clayton, job creation from companies like Novo Nordisk aligns with a long-term population strategy, creating stable demand for housing. In Holly Springs, balanced development initiatives like Overlook on Main highlight a focus on economic and residential growth working together.

For investors, these towns represent more than individual opportunities. They illustrate how surrounding communities can anchor broader regional real estate growth. The HelloNation feature underscores that when evaluating long-term investment potential, buyers should look beyond city centers to understand how nearby towns are shaping their futures. The combination of infrastructure expansion, local planning, and employment growth makes these areas attractive to a wide range of buyers and investors.

The article concludes by noting that successful long-term investment requires staying informed. Buyers and investors who engage with local planning documents and track major projects gain a clearer view of where growth will be strongest. Raleigh metropolitan area real estate will continue to evolve, and towns like Apex, Clayton, and Holly Springs are poised to play a central role in that evolution.

The full article, Evaluating Long-Term Potential in Raleigh’s Surrounding Neighborhoods , offers a detailed overview of how real estate expert Brantley Baker of FAB Real Estate Services outlines these opportunities for HelloNation readers.

