Sonar Systems Industry Research Report 2026: $6.15 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The sonar systems market is experiencing robust expansion, projected to grow from $4.58 billion in 2025 to $4.9 billion in 2026 at a 7.1% CAGR. This growth is fueled by the widespread use of sonar technologies, particularly in naval defense and underwater mapping, coupled with advancements in acoustic signal processing that enhance detection accuracy. Increasing maritime activities and anti-submarine warfare investments are key drivers behind this trend.

Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $6.15 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR. The future growth trajectory highlights the demand for advanced sonar solutions, especially integrating sophisticated sonar with unmanned underwater vehicles for precise imaging and enhanced stealth operations. Emerging trends include the development of multi-frequency systems, integration with autonomous and unmanned vehicles, and the innovation of portable sonar solutions, pivotal for improved seabed mapping and object detection.

Current geopolitical climates, marked by an increase in terrorist threats, are significantly contributing to the sonar systems market demand as these technologies effectively counter such threats. As shown in the Global Terrorism Index of 2023, an upsurge in terrorist incidents globally underscores the necessity for enhanced sonar-based monitoring capabilities to prevent underwater threats.

Leading companies in the sector are investing in test and evaluation facilities to enhance the performance and reliability of sonar equipment. For instance, in November 2023, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India unveiled the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization and Evaluation (SPACE), which will evaluate sonar for various naval platforms. These strategic moves underscore the industry's commitment to delivering cutting-edge sonar technologies.

Additionally, strategic partnerships are shaping the market landscape. In November 2024, Thales Group teamed up with Exail SA to augment the French Navy's mine countermeasure capabilities, by integrating SAMDIS 600 sonar with Exail's A18-M AUV, enhancing operational safety and naval autonomy.

The sonar systems market is primarily dominated by companies like Ultra Electronics Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group. North America remains the largest market, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region emphasizing enhanced local production and innovation due to changing trade relations and tariffs.

Research suggests that developments in sonar systems continue to impact defense and commercial maritime sectors significantly, providing insights into trends and strategies necessary to thrive in this evolving landscape. The market remains vital, spanning various locales including Australia, China, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and the USA among others.

The sonar systems market, encompassing product types like hull-mounted, stern-mounted, and sonobuoy sonar, remains integral to applications such as anti-submarine warfare, mine detection, and maritime research, contributing to a comprehensive maritime defense strategy worldwide.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



