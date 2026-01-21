Waywear Launches Customizable Apparel With Swappable Embroidered Patches

Seattle, WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waywear today announced the grand opening of its online store at shopwaywear.com, introducing customizable apparel and accessories built around modular, swappable embroidered patches. The system lets customers refresh their look in seconds with no sewing required, making everyday style more playful, personal, and giftable.

Waywear customizable apparel featuring modular, swappable embroidered patches (no sewing required).

Designed for longer wear and less waste over time, Waywear focuses on high-quality materials and long-lasting construction so customers can update the look of a piece without replacing it. The brand is building a broader ecosystem of interchangeable patches and compatible items as it expands into additional categories.

“Waywear is about making style flexible,” said Jack Qin, founder of Waywear. “Instead of buying something new every time your mood changes, you can swap the patch and keep wearing the piece you already love.”

Customers can explore Waywear’s collection, learn how the modular system works, and shop online at shopwaywear.com.

A Waywear shirt with interchangeable patch designs—swap styles in seconds.

