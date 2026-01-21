Nation’s Top 40 High School Scientists to Compete for $1.8 Million in Awards at the Prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Science (the Society) and Regeneron today announced the top 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026, America’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026 finalists represent 35 schools across 15 states. They are competing for more than $1.8 million, with a top prize of $250,000 to further their scientific education.

40 finalists were chosen from 300 top scholars, and more than 2,600 total entrants were selected based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside the classroom.

Finalists will participate in a week-long competition from March 5-11, 2026, engaging in a rigorous judging process and competing for awards that recognize their excellence and can be used toward their education.

They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share research with the public on March 8, 2026.

The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2026 winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 10, streamed live from Washington D.C.

For a list of this year’s finalists, see here: https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2026-finalists/.

In its 85th year, the competition continues to spotlight exceptional young scientists whose technical excellence and leadership drive meaningful impact. Its alumni include 13 Nobel laureates, 23 MacArthur Fellows, eight Breakthrough Prize winners, and founders of influential science-driven companies such as Regeneron.

“My own scientific journey can be traced back to my experience with the Science Talent Search, which profoundly shaped who I am today. Participating in and becoming a winner of STS gave me the confidence to dedicate my life to science and the pursuit of inventing medicines that improve people’s lives,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., co-Founder, co-Chairman, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a 1976 STS Winner. “Today, Regeneron helps millions of people around the world facing serious diseases, which is a testament to what is possible when young scientific talent is nurtured. I see that same potential to transform our world in these finalists, and I eagerly await their future contributions to science and humanity.”

Finalist research projects cover 16 categories, from Computer Science to Environmental Science. Other finalists chose to focus on Behavioral Sciences. The top 4 categories among finalist projects this year are:

Computer Science Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Mathematics Medicine and Health

“We are immensely proud to celebrate this extraordinary class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists and their remarkable achievements,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. “As they build on a powerful 85-year legacy of scientific innovation, they are propelled by the strength and support of a dynamic scientific community.”

What’s Next: Important Dates for 2026

Regeneron STS Finalists Week : March 5-11, 2026

: March 5-11, 2026 Public Exhibition of Projects : March 8, 2026

: March 8, 2026 Winners Announced at Awards Ceremony: March 10, 2026



What is the Regeneron Science Talent Search?



The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the United States’ oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, more than 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation’s most promising young scientists who are generating innovative solutions to solve significant global challenges through rigorous research and discoveries. It provides students with a national stage to present new ideas and challenge conventional ways of thinking.

For over eight decades, the Science Talent Search has rewarded talented high school seniors who dedicate countless hours to original research projects and present their results in rigorous reports that resemble graduate school theses. Collectively, STS alumni have received millions of dollars in scholarships and gone on to be awarded Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, MacArthur Fellowships and numerous other accolades.

What is Regeneron’s role?



In 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, with a 10 year 100 million commitment to help reward and celebrate the best and brightest young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM as a way to positively impact the world. Throughout our partnership, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars to $2,000 and their schools to $2,000 for each enrolled scholar to inspire more young people to engage in science.



Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

What is Society for Science?

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its STEM Outreach programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

