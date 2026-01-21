Real Estate Expert Jody Wainio of Wilmington, NC, Shares Insights on What to Do Before Listing Your House in HelloNation

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do I improve curb appeal before selling a house? According to Jody Wainio of Buyer’s Choice Realty @ Keller Williams in Wilmington, North Carolina, many homeowners overlook a key feature that can make or break a buyer’s first impression: the front door. In the HelloNation article What to Do Before Listing Your House , Wainio explains why this small detail carries outsized importance in competitive housing markets.

Wainio points out that while interior updates like staging and cleaning are common steps before listing, the condition of the front entrance often gets ignored. However, it’s the first thing buyers see as they approach the home, and even minor issues like chipped paint, loose hardware, or outdated lighting can signal neglect. In Wilmington, where buyers frequently tour several homes in a short period, that initial moment at the door plays a pivotal role in shaping their perception of the entire property.

Her recommendation is straightforward: assess your home’s entryway with fresh eyes. A fresh coat of paint on the front door, updated hardware, and a clean doormat can all add instant appeal. Even small enhancements, such as potted plants or a new porch light, can create a welcoming impression without major expense. These subtle upgrades can increase buyer confidence before they’ve even stepped inside.

For sellers preparing to enter the market, Wainio encourages them to view their front entrance the way a buyer would, carefully and critically. Her practical advice appears in the HelloNation article What to Do Before Listing Your House , which highlights how thoughtful curb appeal can lead to stronger offers and quicker sales.

