Commercial Sewer Repair Expert Mark Meads of Rapid Flow Sewer & Drain Cleaning Shares Insights on Trenchless Pipe Lining in HelloNation

REVERE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the least disruptive way for a business to repair failing sewer lines without shutting down operations? According to an expert feature in HelloNation , the answer is trenchless pipe lining. Mark Meads of Rapid Flow Sewer & Drain Cleaning explains why this non-invasive alternative to excavation is being widely adopted by businesses throughout Greater Boston and beyond.

The article outlines how trenchless pipe lining, also known as no-dig pipe rehabilitation, allows commercial properties to restore plumbing systems from within, avoiding the need to dig up sidewalks, parking lots, or customer entry points. This method uses a UV-cured liner to form a new pipe wall inside the existing damaged one, often completing the job in a single day. For businesses that cannot afford to close their doors for days or weeks, the time savings and minimal disruption of this process are crucial.

In dense urban environments like Revere and surrounding cities, commercial buildings often sit shoulder to shoulder, sharing infrastructure and limited exterior space. Traditional sewer repairs in these areas require permits, noise management, and coordination with neighbors, which can delay or complicate repairs. By contrast, cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology offers a streamlined solution that restores function without disturbing the surface or impeding foot traffic.

Meads notes that older buildings with cast iron or clay pipes especially benefit from this approach. Trenchless technology reinforces these aging systems, extends pipe life, and reduces the risk of future leaks or root intrusion. For business owners prioritizing reliability and operational continuity, trenchless methods provide a dependable answer.

The full article, “ Why Businesses Choose Pipe Lining Over Excavation” , appears in HelloNation and highlights the essential advantages of UV pipe lining, sewer line replacement alternatives, and commercial plumbing infrastructure solutions that help businesses stay operational while upgrading critical systems.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf5348c-3547-4c21-99fa-ad9f3b434fab