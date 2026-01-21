BIG JOE APPLIANCE REPAIR Announces Specialized Sub-Zero Service Expansion and Enhanced Warranty Program Across San Diego County

San Diego, California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIG JOE APPLIANCE REPAIR SERVICE, a premier locally-owned provider of residential and commercial appliance solutions, today announced a strategic expansion of its specialized repair services, with a primary focus on high-margin, luxury brands like Sub-Zero.

Recognizing that luxury appliances and complex HVAC systems require more than just a quick fix, owner Joe Maslov has implemented a dual-track excellence program: bi-weekly technical training for all EPA-certified staff and a newly enhanced warranty structure that leads the Southern California market in consumer protection.

"At Big Joe, we aren't just fixers; we are specialists," says Joe Maslov, founder of Big Joe Appliance Repair Service. "Our new warranty terms for luxury brands and HVAC systems reflect the confidence we have in our technicians' training and the premium parts we use to keep the region’s high-end kitchens running perfectly."

Superior Warranty Coverage

Big Joe Appliance Repair Service is setting a new standard for reliability with tiered warranty programs tailored to equipment type:

Luxury & High-End Brands (Sub-Zero, etc.): Clients now receive enhanced coverage including up to 1 year on parts and 1 year on labor, depending on the scope of work.

HVAC Systems: Reliability is guaranteed with equipment warranties typically ranging from 5 to 10 years (per manufacturer programs) and labor warranties from 1 to 3 years based on the project scope.

Conventional Appliances: Standard protection includes up to 3 months for labor and 1 year for parts replaced by the service.

Coastal Excellence: Serving from Coronado to Dana Point

As a San Diego local business, Big Joe provides rapid response times for residents and businesses along the Southern California coast. The specialized Sub-Zero service route is specifically designed to cover premium residential hubs, starting from Coronado, extending through La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe, and reaching as far north as Dana Point.

All specialists hold appropriate industry certificates, are EPA-certified for refrigerant handling, and are fully backed by General Liability Insurance.

The Sub-Zero & Commercial Specialist

By hosting technical trainings in their San Diego office every two weeks, Big Joe ensures their team masters the intricate engineering of Sub-Zero refrigerators and commercial-grade kitchen equipment. This focus on high-margin, specialized repair ensures that luxury homeowners receive factory-grade results with the personal touch of a local neighborhood partner.

Big Joe Appliance Repair Service is a San Diego-based leader in appliance maintenance, specializing in residential homes, luxury brands (Sub-Zero), commercial kitchens, and HVAC systems.

